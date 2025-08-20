GTA CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto Endorses Ghana Gold Pendant as a Symbol of Heritage and Identity

Mentrax Oro Jewellery yesterday hosted an exclusive press and sales soirée at its East Legon office to officially commence sales of the Ghana Gold Pendant, following its grand unveiling last month.

The event brought together prospective buyers, sales agents, media representatives, and internal stakeholders in what was described as a strategic gathering to position the pendant as both a luxury lifestyle piece and a cultural heritage symbol.

Guests were taken through an exhibition tour and an office showcase, where they learned about the craftsmanship, inspiration, and unique benefits of the pendant. Artisans and sales representatives shared how the jewellery blends Ghana’s rich traditions with contemporary luxury design, transforming the nation’s gold resources into a wearable emblem of pride.

Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the very first official pendant—valued at GH¢150,000—to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, who served as guest of honour. The pendant features the image of President John Mahama on the front, and the Independence Arch on the reverse, alongside other symbolic accessories aimed at promoting Ghana’s tourism, arts, and culture.

Receiving the gift from Mentrax Oro’s Sales Manager, Mr. Peridot Walterson, and the company’s Public Relations Officer, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, Madam Houadjeto expressed her appreciation for the initiative.

“This is a beautiful idea and something that should have been done long ago by Ghanaians,” she said. “The Ghana Tourism Authority is grateful to be part of this launch. However, we will also engage the company further since such products showcasing the country’s tourism brand should be done in consultation with the Authority.”

She added that beyond its market value, the pendant has the potential to serve as a cultural keepsake for both Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Mentrax Oro Jewellery described the soirée as more than a launch—it was a platform to equip partners, agents, and potential buyers with the knowledge and tools to drive market success. The media’s involvement was also emphasized as a key strategy to amplify the story behind the pendant.

“This is not just jewellery; it’s a generational treasure,” the company noted. “The Ghana Gold Pendant is a way for every Ghanaian to wear their identity with pride—whether at home or in the diaspora.”

With sales now officially open to the public, the Ghana Gold Pendant is expected to attract high interest both locally and internationally, particularly among collectors, luxury enthusiasts, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora seeking to carry a piece of home close to their hearts.