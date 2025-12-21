GT Bank’s GTCO Music Concert 2025 Marred by Delays, Disorganisation, and Frustrated Fans

The much-anticipated GTCO Music Concert 2025, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 19, was plagued by a series of organisational and crowd-related problems that left many attendees disappointed and frustrated.

Although the event — organised by GT Bank Ghana and billed as one of the biggest end-of-year music spectacles — drew thousands of music lovers to the stadium, the evening fell short of expectations due to prolonged delays and poor time management. Performances slated to begin earlier stretched deep into the night, with headline acts taking to the stage well past midnight into the early hours, forcing many fans to wait for hours in the stands.

Fans expressed their displeasure across social media platforms, citing long wait times, disorganisation, and exhaustion as major setbacks to an otherwise star-studded lineup of performers. Reports indicate that some portions of the audience grew restless as the schedule dragged on without clear communication from organisers.

The host of the night, Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, publicly criticised the scheduling of his performance, which saw him close the show in the early hours. He vowed that he would demand a US$2 million fee from promoters who place him last on bills in the future, arguing that such positioning wastes fans’ time and undermines their experience.

Tensions also surfaced among concert-goers during the event, with videos circulating online showing moments of crowd restlessness and clashes with security personnel inside the venue. While no major injuries have been confirmed, the visuals have sparked online debate about safety and crowd control at large-scale entertainment events in Ghana.

Adding to the unease, a viral clip from the show captured international artist Burna Boy rewarding a fan who rushed the stage with cash — an act that many social media users criticised for encouraging unsafe behaviour.

Sound and technical issues were also reported during multiple sets, contributing further to an uneven concert experience for attendees.

While event organisers touted the concert’s vibrant atmosphere and high attendance, for many patrons the night will be remembered more for logistical failures and fan dissatisfaction than the performances themselves.