GSTEP 2026 Expands to Volta Region for Broader STEM Access

The Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Challenge Prize (GSTEP) has launched its 2026 edition, aimed at deepening access to practical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at the junior high school level, with the inclusion of the Volta Region as the fourth region to participate in the annual competition.

This year’s challenge, themed “Curiosity to Impact: STEM Without Borders,” marks a significant step towards making practical STEM learning accessible to more students across Ghana. The virtual launch, held via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook, brought together teachers, students and key stakeholders in the STEM ecosystem.

Executive Director of the DreamOval Foundation, Afua Oforiwaa Asiamah Adjei, said the 2026 edition builds on the successes of previous competitions held in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti Regions. To date, over 30,000 students, 2,000 teachers and 500 schools have benefited from hands-on STEM experiences through GSTEP.

“For the very first time, the GSTEP Challenge expands to the Volta Region, making it possible for even more young innovators to be part of this life-changing journey,” she stated. “This expansion brings us closer to our vision of making GSTEP a truly national platform, one where every child, regardless of their background, can access the opportunities and skills that STEM education provides.”

Founder of GSTEP, Constance Agyeman, reflected on the programme’s progress and growing national impact, noting that between 2021 and 2025, GSTEP has inspired thousands of students to explore science and technology as tools for solving real-world problems.

“Last year alone, over 1,000 innovative ideas were submitted by students who applied STEM to address local challenges, from clean energy and sustainable farming to smart city innovations,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Francis Ahene-Affoh, Lead for Partnerships and Alliances at Partnership Bureau, commended the creativity and ingenuity demonstrated by participants over the years. “Across the editions, we have witnessed incredible inventions and solutions that leverage technology to improve agriculture, aquaculture, road traffic management, education and climate resilience,” he noted. “These ideas prove that, given the right platform, our junior high school students can transform curiosity into real impact.”

This year’s challenge is being implemented by a consortium of four organizations: DreamOval Foundation as the lead implementer; Partnership Bureau, responsible for partnerships and sponsorships; Shulem Lake, in charge of resources and materials; and the Practical Education Network, which oversees mentorship and coaching.

The GSTEP Challenge is organized in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education, with funding support from Fondation Botnar.

But here’s a question worth asking. While expanding from three to four regions represents progress, Ghana has 16 regions. That means 12 regions, including the entire northern sector, remain excluded from what organizers call a “truly national platform.” The Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, Oti, North East, and Savannah Regions have equally talented students who could benefit from practical STEM education.

The concentration of STEM opportunities in southern Ghana perpetuates educational inequalities that already disadvantage students in rural and northern areas. If GSTEP genuinely aims to make STEM education accessible regardless of background, expanding one region at a time means it could take over a decade to achieve truly national coverage.

There’s also the sustainability question. The programme relies on funding from Fondation Botnar, a Swiss foundation. When external funding ends or priorities shift, what happens to GSTEP? Ghana needs homegrown solutions for STEM education that don’t depend on the generosity of foreign foundations, no matter how well-intentioned.

That said, what GSTEP has achieved in its existing regions deserves recognition. Engaging 30,000 students and 2,000 teachers represents meaningful impact, and the student innovations addressing local challenges demonstrate that practical STEM education works when properly implemented.

The challenge now is turning this promising pilot into a sustainable, genuinely national programme that reaches every region and doesn’t leave talented students behind simply because of where they were born. Volta Region’s inclusion is welcome, but it’s one step in a much longer journey toward educational equity.