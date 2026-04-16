GSS Urges Fuel Stability to Lock In Transport Cost Gains

Ghana’s national statistics office has called on the government to prioritise fuel supply stability and logistics efficiency, warning that hard-won gains in transport cost reductions could easily unravel without deliberate policy support.

The call came from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in its March 2026 Producer Price Index (PPI) release, issued as the government prepares to implement emergency fuel price relief measures following a spike in global crude oil costs driven by Middle East tensions. The new pricing window opened Thursday, April 16.

Transport and storage was one of the steepest decliner in the PPI, recording year-on-year deflation of 9.8 percent in March, a trend the GSS flagged as a direct opportunity for government to strengthen cost competitiveness across the economy. “Declining transport inflation is positive for cost competitiveness,” the GSS said. “Policies should aim to support fuel supply stability and logistics efficiency.”

Why the Recommendation Matters Now

The timing of the GSS’s call adds weight to its urgency. Ghana’s cabinet directed the finance and energy ministers earlier this month to remove selected fuel taxes and margins at the April 16 pricing window following escalating pump prices, with petrol having crossed GH¢12.40 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.60 per litre as of March’s second pricing window.

Civil society organisations have separately proposed a GH¢1.65 per litre reduction achievable by adjusting local levies, while energy sector analysts have debated which margins to target to deliver relief without undermining critical petroleum infrastructure financing. The GSS data now adds an institutional voice to that conversation, grounding the policy debate in producer-level evidence rather than only consumer price pressure.

Mixed Picture Beyond Transport

The broader PPI landscape remains uneven. Mining and quarrying, which carries the largest weight in the index at 43.7 percent, recorded year-on-year inflation of 3.9 percent and continues to be the primary upward driver of headline producer prices. Manufacturing remained in deflation at negative 2.2 percent year-on-year, though this represents a modest improvement from negative 2.9 percent in February, suggesting that the worst of the deflationary pressure in industrial output may be easing.

Electricity and gas inflation held the highest rate across all sectors at 13.6 percent, and the GSS noted that elevated energy costs continue to act as a structural burden on production activities broadly.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices rose by 0.7 percent in March, and the GSS cautioned that these short-term movements require careful monitoring even as the annual headline figure remains subdued at 1.5 percent.

The service’s recommendation for coordinated policy action reflects a wider concern: that improvements in one part of the cost chain, such as transport, can be quickly eroded if fuel supply shocks or logistics bottlenecks return. For export-oriented sectors in particular, where transport and distribution costs directly affect price competitiveness in regional and global markets, sustaining the current trend could have meaningful consequences for Ghana’s trade position.