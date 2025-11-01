GSMA Wraps Up Successful MWC25 Kigali Technology Summit

The three day Mobile World Congress in Kigali concluded Wednesday with industry leaders celebrating Africa’s growing digital leadership and renewed commitments to bridging connectivity gaps across the continent. MWC25 Kigali brought together over 4,000 delegates from 109 countries, including government officials, policymakers, network operators, and technology leaders, reinforcing Rwanda’s position as a hub for digital innovation in Africa.

Held at the Kigali Convention Centre from October 21 to 23, the conference tackled pressing challenges that continue to limit digital inclusion across Africa. Three priorities dominated discussions: handset affordability, inclusive artificial intelligence language models, and energy resilience. These barriers, while significant, haven’t diminished the sector’s remarkable momentum.

The GSMA Mobile Economy Africa 2025 Report, launched during the event, revealed that the mobile sector contributed $220 billion to Africa’s economy in 2024, representing 7.7% of GDP. That figure’s projected to climb even higher, demonstrating how deeply mobile technology has embedded itself in African economic life. It’s not just about phones anymore; it’s about entire ecosystems of digital services transforming how people access healthcare, education, and financial services.

For the third consecutive year, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda formally opened MWC Kigali, underscoring the nation’s commitment to positioning itself as what some now call the “Silicon Savannah.” His government’s sustained investment in digital infrastructure and policies has made Rwanda an attractive destination for both the conference and the broader technology sector.

One of the event’s most significant announcements came from the GSMA Handset Affordability Coalition. The GSMA and six of Africa’s largest mobile operators, including Airtel, Axian Telecom, Ethio Telecom, MTN, Orange, and Vodacom, proposed a new industry wide baseline for affordable entry level 4G smartphones. The initiative aims to lower device costs, addressing one of the most stubborn barriers to digital inclusion. After all, you can build the best network in the world, but if people can’t afford the devices to access it, the investment falls short.

The conference wasn’t just about connectivity for its own sake. Participants explored how mobile technology is driving innovation across fintech, education, healthcare, and manufacturing. By 2030, 416 million people in Africa currently using mobile internet are expected to grow to 576 million, representing 33% of the population. That growth trajectory, while impressive, also highlights how much work remains to achieve universal connectivity.

This year’s event introduced the GSMA Ministerial Programme, a new addition that brought policymakers and business leaders into the same room to debate pressing regulatory challenges. The programme convened 49 delegations from 33 countries and 16 intergovernmental organizations, creating space for the kind of public private dialogue that often determines whether digital transformation policies succeed or stall.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently throughout the three days, with particular attention to how African led innovation is adapting AI for local contexts. The inaugural FEWA summit, co located with MWC Kigali for the first time, united AI pioneers and innovators focused specifically on education and workforce transformation solutions tailored for African markets.

Nearly 80 exhibitors, sponsors and partners participated, with over 230 speakers and panelists across the event’s various stages. The roster included major players like Ericsson, Huawei, Meta, Qualcomm, Safaricom, and ZTE, alongside African operators who are driving much of the continent’s connectivity expansion.

Angela Wamola, GSMA’s Head of Africa, captured the conference’s underlying tension between progress and persistent challenges. She noted that Africa possesses both talent and ambition in abundance, but stressed that meaningful reforms around affordability, AI, and energy remain essential to ensuring inclusive growth. It’s a reminder that celebrating achievements shouldn’t obscure the substantial work still required.

The event also showcased some encouraging policy developments. South Africa’s recent decision to abolish luxury taxes on entry level smartphones priced at R2,500 (approximately $150) and below earned particular attention as an example of the kind of regulatory reform that can accelerate digital inclusion without massive public expenditure.

The mobile ecosystem supported around 8 million jobs across Africa in 2024, including 5 million direct positions and 3 million indirect roles, while generating $30 billion in public funding. These numbers underscore how mobile technology has become fundamental infrastructure rather than a luxury sector, with ripple effects throughout African economies.

Looking ahead, 4G adoption is expected to increase from 45% to 54%, while 5G connections are forecast to surge from 2% to 21% by 2030. The rapid anticipated growth in 5G adoption reflects both infrastructure investment and the emergence of use cases that make higher speed connectivity valuable for African consumers and businesses.

As MWC25 Kigali concluded, GSMA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Africa’s digital future through continued collaboration between governments, industry, and development partners. The organization emphasized that participation in the digital economy must extend to every African, not just those in major urban centers or with existing resources.

The next stop in the global MWC series is the inaugural MWC25 Doha, scheduled for November 25 to 26, where business leaders, policymakers, and innovators will gather in Qatar to continue advancing connectivity and digital transformation on a global scale.