GSMA Unveils Blueprint for Africa’s Digital Transformation

Fresh research presented at the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) Digital Africa Summit in Cape Town highlights how affordable smartphones and progressive policy reforms can bridge the continent’s digital divide and unlock economic opportunities for millions.

The studies, released today as industry leaders and policymakers convene at the summit, focus on accelerating smartphone adoption and enabling smart manufacturing across Africa. Angela Wamola, Head of GSMA Africa, emphasized that connectivity, affordability, and progressive policy reform form the foundation for the continent’s next phase of digital and economic growth.

According to GSMA Intelligence, closing the mobile internet usage gap by 2030 could inject approximately $700 billion into African economies. The research shows this expansion would transform access to education, healthcare, and financial services across the continent. However, affordability remains the primary obstacle preventing widespread smartphone ownership among African populations.

Mobile networks currently reach 95 percent of Africa’s population, yet only 40 percent actively use mobile internet services. This widening usage gap stems from high device costs, limited digital literacy, and insufficient locally relevant content. The gap now represents the continent’s most pressing connectivity challenge.

At MWC Kigali 2025, GSMA and leading African operators launched a continent-wide initiative proposing minimum specifications for affordable 4G smartphones. The proposal calls on governments to eliminate taxes and duties on devices priced below $100. Industry analysts estimate such measures could reduce handset prices by up to 50 percent, potentially expanding meaningful connectivity to three billion people across Africa who currently lack internet access.

South Africa’s recent tax reforms on entry-level smartphones demonstrate how fiscal policy can enhance digital inclusion. GSMA and industry partners are urging other African governments to adopt similar approaches. The reforms serve as a practical model for making technology more accessible to lower-income populations.

The earlier report on smart manufacturing examines how digital transformation in factories and industrial hubs can drive productivity gains, create jobs, and boost competitiveness. The research presents concrete examples of how connectivity enables operational efficiency in manufacturing sectors across African nations.

GSMA is calling for coordinated action from governments, industry stakeholders, and development partners. Key recommendations include reducing taxes and fees on affordable smartphones, scaling pre-owned device markets and financing models, and prioritizing reliable electricity alongside 4G and 5G coverage for critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

New connectivity models, including community networks and satellite solutions, are extending internet reach to remote areas. However, experts caution these technological solutions alone cannot bridge the gap. Real progress requires combining affordable devices with relevant local services and robust digital skills training programs to ensure coverage translates into active participation in the digital economy.

Further discussions on mobile technology’s role in accelerating digital economies and boosting inclusion will continue at MWC Doha 2025, scheduled for November 25 to 26.