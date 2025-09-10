GSMA Study Shows Digital Reforms Could Add GH¢40bn to Ghana Economy

Ghana stands to unlock more than GH¢40 billion in new economic value by 2029 while creating nearly half a million jobs if the government implements comprehensive digital transformation reforms across key sectors, according to a new GSMA report.

The study “Driving Digital Transformation of the Economy in Ghana,” launched September 3, 2025, in Accra, projects that strategic digitalization could emerge as a key driver of long-term economic growth while boosting fiscal revenues by more than GH¢6 billion.

Mobile technology currently contributes GH¢94 billion to Ghana’s GDP, representing 8% of the total economy, but the GSMA analysis reveals significant untapped potential across agriculture, industry, trade, transport, and government sectors.

Agriculture presents the largest opportunity, with digital tools such as precision farming and mobile-based extension services potentially contributing GH¢10.5 billion in added value while creating 190,000 new jobs. These technologies could boost smallholder crop yields by 10-20% through improved market access and farming techniques.

The industrial sector could generate GH¢15 billion in additional value and 110,000 new jobs through adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies. Manufacturing improvements through IoT implementation and AI integration would drive productivity gains across the sector.

Trade and e-commerce platforms are expected to deliver GH¢5.1 billion in added value alongside 60,000 jobs as digital commerce expands market access for businesses. Transport and logistics could contribute GH¢4.3 billion and 80,000 jobs through digital port systems and automated customs processes that improve efficiency and reduce revenue leakage.

The report emphasizes that realizing these projected gains requires comprehensive telecommunications sector reforms and strategic policy implementation. Current mobile internet adoption could expand from 13.1 million unique users today to 20.6 million by 2029 under the right policy conditions.

Digitalization forms a central pillar of the current administration’s RESET agenda, which aims to achieve a “digitally inclusive and data-driven economy.” The GSMA findings provide quantitative support for continued investment in digital infrastructure and regulatory reforms.

Mobile broadband, mobile money, and digital platforms emerge as key enablers for higher productivity and more efficient service delivery across sectors. The report demonstrates how mobile connectivity underpins progress in both traditional and emerging economic activities.

Government services could benefit significantly from digitalization through improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced citizen access to public services. Digital transformation in governance could contribute substantial value while improving transparency and accountability.

The study’s employment projections of 440,000 new jobs by 2029 would significantly impact Ghana’s labor market, particularly in agriculture and industry where job creation potential is highest. These positions would primarily require digital skills training and technological literacy.

Policy reforms supporting digital transformation could position Ghana as a regional technology leader while attracting foreign investment in digital infrastructure and services. The country’s strategic location and growing digital economy present competitive advantages for expansion.

The GSMA report provides detailed economic modeling and policy recommendations to guide implementation of digital reforms. Success depends on coordinated efforts between government, private sector, and development partners to address regulatory barriers and infrastructure gaps.

International development organizations view digital transformation as essential for achieving sustainable development goals in sub-Saharan Africa. Ghana’s potential for digital-driven growth aligns with broader continental initiatives promoting technology adoption and innovation.

The findings underscore the economic imperative for accelerating digital transformation policies that can deliver measurable benefits to businesses, government revenues, and employment creation across multiple sectors of Ghana’s economy.