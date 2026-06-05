GSE Urges Ghanaian Diaspora to Invest in Capital Markets

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has urged Ghanaians abroad to invest in the country’s capital markets, pointing to surging share prices and the busiest run of new listings in nearly a decade.

Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, GSE Managing Director Abena Amoah said the diaspora is central to the market’s recovery as macroeconomic stability returns and investor appetite strengthens.

The benchmark GSE Composite Index has returned 63.4 percent so far in 2026, which the exchange said ranked it the world’s second best performing equity market as of May, behind South Korea. Three initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of the year raised about 2 billion cedis, roughly $182 million, the most active primary issuance in almost ten years.

Amoah linked the rally to improving stability, falling inflation and a banking sector recovering from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), and pointed to the exchange’s 35 years of ISO certified infrastructure as a basis for investor protection. “We have the infrastructure in place and the momentum is building,” she said, urging diaspora investors to consider both listed shares and fixed income instruments.

The equities market is now worth about 263 billion cedis and the fixed income market about 253 billion cedis. Data from Databank Asset Management showed the index hit an all time high of 15,908.77 points earlier this year, an 81.39 percent gain, before profit taking trimmed returns. It closed the first quarter at 13,060.13 points, still up 48.91 percent.

Financial stocks led the surge, with the GSE Financial Stocks Index more than doubling year on year as banks resumed dividends and rebuilt balance sheets after the DDEP. Twenty two listed equities gained in the first quarter against a single decliner, and Databank expects the index to end 2026 near 16,000 points, an annual gain of about 81 percent.

Analysts cautioned that the pace could ease. Some investors have shifted into government securities after a seven year Treasury bond, while currency stability, fiscal performance, inflation, higher oil prices and global financing conditions remain risks to watch.