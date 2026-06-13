GSE Turnover More Than Doubles as Indices Slip

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) jumped in the week to 12 May, with the value of shares changing hands more than doubling even as both main indices edged lower.

Investors moved 163.25 million cedis worth of stock over the five sessions, up nearly 147 percent from 66.21 million cedis the week before. Volume rose about 56 percent to 18.4 million shares. The rush of activity came against a market that has still added roughly 60 percent in value since January.

Even so, the benchmark gauges drifted down. The GSE Composite Index closed the week at 14,442.02, off 0.86 percent, while the Financial Stock Index slipped 1.02 percent to 8,227.71. The fall traced to losses in several heavyweights: GCB Bank shed 10 percent, Ecobank Ghana dropped 16.07 percent and Guinness Ghana lost 13.17 percent.

That headline dip hid a busier picture underneath. The average listed stock gained 4.31 percent for the week, pushed up by sharp moves in smaller counters. Intravenous Infusions led all risers at 60 percent, closing at 8 pesewas, followed by Clydestone Ghana at 49.39 percent and Zenith Bank Ghana at 35.87 percent. Ecobank Transnational climbed 30.63 percent.

SIC Insurance was the worst performer, down 17.97 percent to 4.93 cedis, though it remains up more than 310 percent for the year. Ecobank Ghana and Guinness Ghana followed with double digit falls.

Money pooled in a few familiar names. GCB Bank and MTN Ghana drew the bulk of value traded, at 61.9 million and 51.5 million cedis. MTN Ghana also led by quantity with almost 8 million shares, ahead of CalBank’s 4.4 million. The finance sector took the largest slice of value at about 44 percent, while the ICT sector led trading volume at 43.53 percent.

Market capitalisation ended the week at 275.72 billion cedis, up 2.53 percent.

For the year so far, the bourse sits firmly in positive territory. The Composite Index is up 64.67 percent since the start of 2026 and the Financial Stock Index has gained 77.05 percent, with several mid cap counters showing triple digit returns.