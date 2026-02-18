GSE Surges Past 11,300 as Market Cap Tops GH¢210 Billion

Ghana’s stock market extended its strong start to 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, with the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing 208.11 points to close at 11,341.56, pushing total market capitalisation above GH¢210 billion for the first time this week.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also advanced, gaining 150.45 points to settle at 6,152.03, reflecting sustained investor appetite for banking and financial sector equities.

Wednesday’s session, the 7,156th trading session on the exchange, recorded 5,336,535 shares changing hands with a combined value of GH¢24.17 million. Though volume was lower than Monday’s heavily traded session of 8.57 million shares worth GH¢43.87 million, the index continued its upward trajectory, with market capitalisation rising from GH¢207.46 billion on Tuesday to GH¢210.31 billion by close of trade Wednesday.

The week’s momentum has been notable. Monday’s session saw the GSE-CI open at 10,530.31, meaning the index has gained more than 800 points across just three trading days, a sharp acceleration that has caught the attention of market watchers.

Year to date, the GSE-CI has now returned 29.32 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has posted an even stronger gain of 32.38 percent over the same period, underlining the financial sector’s outperformance relative to the broader market.

Trading resumes Thursday, February 19, with investors watching whether the market can sustain its momentum through the end of the week.