GSE Slips Monday as Financial Stocks Post 69 Percent Gain

Ghana’s stock market eased on Monday with both headline indices closing lower, even as gains since January top 60 percent.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded a decline in its two main benchmarks during the 7,227th trading session. The GSE Composite Index fell 66.33 points to close at 14,232.99, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index dropped 38.56 points to 7,872.88. Both had finished higher the previous Friday.

The session saw 971,221 shares change hands, valued at GH¢13,943,909.23. Total market capitalisation stood at GH¢266,153.83 million.

Despite the daily retreat, the broader picture remains firmly positive. The Composite Index has risen 62.29 percent since January 1. The Financial Stocks Index has climbed 69.41 percent over the same period, a gain of roughly two thirds in just over five months.