GSE indices slip as weekly trading slows

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the week lower on Friday, June 5, 2026, as both benchmark indices retreated and trading activity thinned sharply through the five sessions.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) fell 58.71 points to settle at 14,299.32, down about 0.41 percent from Thursday’s close of 14,358.03. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) shed 18.31 points to end at 7,911.44, a decline of roughly 0.23 percent.

Market capitalisation eased to GH¢265,378.21 million on Friday from GH¢266,147.71 million a day earlier, a fall of about GH¢769.5 million.

Activity tapered steadily across the week. Investors traded 5.05 million shares worth GH¢31.78 million on Monday, but Friday’s volume slipped to 622,825 shares valued at GH¢3.39 million. The Composite Index had climbed to a midweek high of 14,477.40 on Wednesday before turning lower over the final two sessions.

Despite the late-week dip, the market remains firmly higher for the year. The GSE-CI is up 63.04 percent year to date, while the GSE-FSI has gained 70.24 percent since January 1, 2026.