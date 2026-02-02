GSE Indices Decline as Trading Volume Drops on Monday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded losses across its benchmark indices on Monday, February 2, 2026, as the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) fell 6.04 points to close at 9,000.47 while trading activity dropped significantly from the previous session.

The GSE-CI retreated 0.07 percent from its January 30 closing level of 9,006.51 points, marking the exchange’s 7,144th trading session. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) declined 7.87 points to settle at 4,924.55, down from 4,932.42 points recorded on Thursday.

Monday’s session saw trading volume of 1,381,771 shares valued at GH₵2,875,783.06, representing a substantial decline from the 9,966,771 shares worth GH₵40,914,936.32 traded on January 30. Market capitalization stood at GH₵178,972.08 million at the close of trading.

The sharp drop in trading activity reflects typical post-weekend market conditions as investors reassessed positions following Thursday’s relatively robust performance. The GSE does not operate on Fridays, with trading sessions running Monday through Thursday each week.

Despite Monday’s decline, the GSE-CI maintains a year to date gain of 2.63 percent since January 1, 2026, while the financial stocks index has advanced 5.97 percent over the same period. These gains build on the exchange’s exceptional 2025 performance when it emerged as Africa’s best performing equity market with a 79.43 percent annual return.

The Monday session data shows the GSE-CI remains well above the 8,770.25 points level at which it closed 2025, having climbed to 9,006.51 by late January before the current pullback. The index has gained over 220 points since the start of the year despite Monday’s retreat.

Financial sector stocks, which dominate GSE market capitalization, continue navigating pressures from compressed interest margins as lending rates decline while credit quality concerns persist following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) impact on bondholding institutions.

Market analysts note that sustaining investor confidence through 2026 requires delivering on macroeconomic stability promises while avoiding policy missteps. The exchange’s strong 2025 success has raised expectations that must be met or exceeded to maintain momentum and attract continued foreign portfolio investment flows.

The GSE operates through an automated trading system with continuous trading from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT each working day. Settlement of trades, handled by Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository, occurs on a T+3 basis.

Trading continues Tuesday, February 3, with investors monitoring corporate earnings announcements and broader economic indicators that could influence market direction through the remainder of the first quarter.