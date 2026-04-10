GSE Indices Climb as Market Caps Cross GH¢247 Billion

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Friday’s 7,188th trading session on a positive note, with both benchmark indices recording gains as market capitalisation rose to GH¢247.73 billion.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advanced 42.58 points to settle at 13,149.10, up from Thursday’s close of 13,106.52. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also gained 44.22 points, finishing the session at 7,946.37 compared to 7,902.15 the previous day.

Trading activity for the session totalled 1,802,346 shares, with aggregate value reaching GH¢7.35 million. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominated the session with 873,258 shares traded, generating GH¢4.80 million in value. The telecommunications stock closed at GH¢5.50, up marginally by GH¢0.01.

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) was among the session’s notable movers, gaining GH¢0.45 to close at GH¢25.96, with 27,933 shares traded valued at GH¢725,033.55. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) also advanced GH¢0.06 to end at GH¢1.67, on 62,726 shares worth GH¢104,879.68.

On the losing side, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (RBGH) declined GH¢0.19 to close at GH¢4.51, while Fan Milk PLC (FML) dropped GH¢0.15 to GH¢12.59. Ecobank Ghana PLC (EGH) and Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) each shed GH¢0.03, closing at GH¢49.45 and GH¢11.66 respectively.

The NewGold exchange-traded fund (ETF) edged up GH¢0.62 to close at GH¢502.79, with eight units traded.

For the week ending April 10, trading activity was condensed into four sessions following the Easter Monday public holiday on April 6. Tuesday’s session recorded GH¢10.18 million in value, Wednesday’s climbed to GH¢19.07 million, Thursday’s reached GH¢18.12 million, and Friday’s closed the week at GH¢7.35 million.

Year-to-date, the GSE-CI has returned 0.50 percent while the GSE-FSI has gained 0.71 percent since January 1, 2026.