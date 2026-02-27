GSE Ends Week at Record High as MTN Ghana Drives Historic Friday Surge

Ghana’s stock market delivered its most explosive single session of the week on Friday, February 27, 2026, with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index (GSE-CI) surging 334.90 points to close the 7,163rd trading session at 12,869.20, as a massive wave of trading activity — dominated by Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) — sent total value traded to GH¢135.70 million, the highest level recorded all week by a wide margin.

The GSE-CI advanced 2.60 percent from Thursday’s close of 12,534.31, extending the index’s year-to-date gain to 46.74 percent since January 1, 2026. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose 366.15 points to close at 7,692.88, up from 7,326.74 at Thursday’s close, lifting its year-to-date return to 65.54 percent.

Total market capitalisation reached GH¢235.74 billion at the close of Friday’s session, up from GH¢230.25 billion on Thursday — a single-day gain of GH¢5.49 billion.

MTN Ghana, trading under the ticker MTNGH, dominated the session entirely. The telecommunications giant recorded 22.87 million shares traded at a value of GH¢127.16 million, accounting for approximately 93.7 percent of total session value. The stock closed unchanged at GH¢5.56.

Among the session’s notable movers, Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS) was the standout gainer, closing at GH¢38.55 after rising GH¢3.50 from its previous close of GH¢35.05, a gain of roughly 9.99 percent on volume of 7,017 shares worth GH¢270,505.35. GCB Bank (GCB) added GH¢2.82 to close at GH¢38.25 on volume of 31,460 shares valued at GH¢1.20 million. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana (SCB) gained GH¢3.55 to close at GH¢39.05 on turnover of GH¢103,013.90.

Enterprise Group (EGL) rose GH¢0.68 to close at GH¢7.48, supported by 205,176 shares changing hands at GH¢1.53 million. Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) added GH¢0.94 to settle at GH¢10.40, with 319,284 shares traded for a combined value of GH¢3.32 million. Ecobank Ghana (EGH) gained GH¢0.90 to close at GH¢53.00.

Cal Bank (CAL) was the session’s sole decliner, easing GH¢0.02 to close at GH¢0.88.

The week’s cumulative trading picture showed progressively rising momentum from Monday through Friday. Monday’s session recorded 3,885,352 shares worth GH¢14.63 million, Tuesday saw 3,015,234 shares at GH¢14.20 million, Wednesday’s volume climbed to 4,591,195 shares at GH¢30.35 million, Thursday followed with 3,931,385 shares at GH¢24.05 million, and Friday’s total of 24,113,422 shares at GH¢135.70 million brought the week to a decisive close.

On the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), no trades were recorded among the five listed counters, namely Samba Foods (SAMBA), Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH), Hords (HORDS), Intravenous Infusions (IIL), and Digicut Production and Advertising (DIGICUT).

The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (GLD) recorded 25 units traded at a combined value of GH¢13,348.25, with the fund priced at GH¢533.93 per unit.