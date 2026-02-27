GSE Crosses GH¢230 Billion as Index Hits 12,534 on Thursday

Ghana’s stock market pushed into new territory on Thursday, February 26, 2026, with the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) surging 274.78 points to close the 7,162nd trading session at 12,534.31, lifting total market capitalisation to GH¢230.25 billion — the highest level the exchange has ever recorded.

The benchmark index advanced 2.24 percent from Wednesday’s close of 12,259.53, extending its year-to-date gain to 42.92 percent since January 1, 2026. The Ghana Stock Exchange Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI), which tracks banking and insurance equities, delivered an even sharper advance, jumping 345.10 points or 4.94 percent to settle at 7,326.74, compared with 6,981.64 at the previous close. The GSE-FSI has now returned 57.66 percent year-to-date, marking a pace of gains that has consistently outrun the broader market composite throughout the first two months of the year.

Thursday’s session recorded 3,931,385 shares changing hands at a combined value of GH¢24.05 million. While volume was marginally lower than Wednesday’s 4,591,195 shares, the magnitude of index movement confirmed that price appreciation rather than raw turnover is driving the current rally. Market capitalisation rose by GH¢5.23 billion in a single session, from GH¢225.02 billion at Wednesday’s close to GH¢230.25 billion at the end of Thursday’s trade.

The GH¢230 billion threshold is significant. Ghana’s total market capitalisation stood at GH¢172 billion at the close of 2025, meaning the exchange has added more than GH¢58 billion in value within the first two months of 2026 alone. Analysts attribute the sustained momentum to a combination of falling Treasury bill yields, now ranging between 8 and 11 percent, which have pushed retail and institutional investors out of fixed-income instruments and into equities. With inflation having eased to 3.8 percent as of January 2026, real returns on government paper have compressed sharply, making dividend-paying stocks on the GSE comparatively more attractive.

The financial sector has led virtually every session of the current rally. Banking counters have benefited from improving asset quality following the debt restructuring cycle and from the prospect of accelerating loan growth as borrowing costs ease. The GSE-FSI’s 57.66 percent year-to-date gain dwarfs the 42.92 percent advance in the broader composite, signalling that equity repricing in the banking sector remains active and that investors continue to assign higher forward valuations to financial stocks.

The exchange is set to complete its trading week on Friday, February 27, with investors watching whether the market can sustain momentum through the final session.