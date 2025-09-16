GSE Composite Index Surges 149 Points as Trading Jumps

The Ghana Stock Exchange experienced significant activity on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index recording its strongest single-day gain in recent weeks, rising 149.91 points to close at 7,465.99. The surge represents a 2.05 percent increase from the previous session’s close of 7,316.08, marking a notable recovery for Ghana’s equity market.

Trading volume expanded dramatically during Session 7051, with 2.47 million shares changing hands valued at GH¢ 8.93 million, representing a substantial increase from Monday’s activity of 355,634 shares worth GH¢ 1.21 million. This surge in trading activity suggests renewed investor confidence following recent market volatility.

MTN Ghana dominated the day’s trading, accounting for the overwhelming majority of market turnover with shares valued at GH¢ 8.60 million. The telecommunications giant has consistently emerged as the market’s most actively traded stock in recent sessions, continuing its pattern of representing the majority of daily trading volume. MTN Ghana’s share price advanced by GH¢ 0.14 during the session, contributing to the broader market gains.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated secured the second position in trading value with GH¢ 139,447.98, while Societe Generale Ghana recorded GH¢ 61,644 in trading value. These three stocks collectively represented the bulk of Tuesday’s market activity, highlighting the continued concentration of trading in large-cap securities.

The energy sector showed positive momentum with GOIL gaining GH¢ 0.02, while mining-related stocks including CLYD advanced by GH¢ 0.01. However, the GSE Financial Stocks Index remained unchanged at 3,512.32, indicating mixed performance across different sectors.

Market capitalization for listed companies reached GH¢ 152.14 billion, reflecting the combined value of all securities traded on the exchange. This figure underscores the growing importance of the GSE as a vehicle for capital formation in Ghana’s economy, with the exchange serving as a platform for entrepreneurs and governments to raise long-term capital.

Notably, the Ghana Alternative Market showed no trading activity, with Samba Foods Limited recording zero transactions. Similarly, the odd-lot market remained inactive, with all equities, depository shares, and preference shares showing no odd-lot trades during the session.

The day’s performance represents a significant turnaround from recent subdued trading patterns that have characterized the market. Previous sessions had seen the index decline, with September 8 recording a 0.20 percent fall to 7,162 points. Tuesday’s surge brings the index closer to year-to-date highs and demonstrates the market’s resilience amid broader economic uncertainties.

Trading patterns continue to reflect investor preference for established telecommunications and financial services companies, with MTN Ghana’s dominance highlighting the market’s concentration in liquid, large-cap stocks. This concentration pattern has become a defining characteristic of GSE trading, where a handful of companies typically account for the majority of daily turnover.

The substantial increase in trading volume suggests institutional participation may have returned to the market, possibly driven by portfolio rebalancing activities or responses to recent corporate announcements. The 693 percent increase in volume from the previous session indicates renewed interest from both local and international investors.

Financial analysts note that the GSE’s performance often reflects broader economic sentiment in Ghana, with telecommunications and financial services stocks serving as barometers for economic confidence. MTN Ghana’s continued strength aligns with growing demand for digital services and mobile money solutions across the country.

The GSE operates continuous trading from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT on working days, with settlement handled through the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository on a T+3 basis. This automated trading system has facilitated increased liquidity and transparency in Ghana’s capital markets.

Looking ahead, market participants will monitor whether Tuesday’s surge represents a sustainable recovery or a temporary rebound. The concentration of trading in MTN Ghana and other large-cap stocks suggests that broader market participation remains limited, though the significant volume increase indicates growing institutional interest.

The strong performance positions the GSE Composite Index favorably as it approaches the final quarter of 2025, with investors likely watching for continued momentum in the telecommunications sector and potential diversification into other sectors as economic conditions evolve.