GSE Composite Index Sheds 120 Points on Thursday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index fell 120.02 points to 14,358.03 on Thursday, June 4, ending a midweek climb, though it remains up 63.71 percent this year.

The drop, equal to about 0.83 percent on the day, came in the bourse’s 7,225th trading session and reversed three straight sessions of gains. The index had risen from 14,402.00 on Monday to 14,430.05 on Tuesday and 14,477.40 on Wednesday before Thursday’s pullback.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also retreated, shedding 43.6 points to close at 7,929.75, a decline of roughly 0.55 percent. Even so, the financial index is the year’s stronger performer, holding a gain of 70.64 percent since January.

Trading thinned noticeably on Thursday. Investors exchanged 868,671 shares worth GH¢3.88 million, the lightest turnover of the week and well below Monday’s 5.06 million shares valued at GH¢31.78 million. Activity had tapered through the week, from GH¢29.05 million on Tuesday to GH¢22.58 million on Wednesday.

Market capitalisation eased slightly to GH¢266.15 billion from GH¢266.21 billion a day earlier, leaving the broad value of listed equities little changed despite the index decline.

The session’s softer close interrupts an otherwise robust 2026 for Ghanaian equities, with both headline measures sitting on substantial year to date returns heading into Friday’s session.