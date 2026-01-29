GSE Composite Index Rises to 8997 Points on Strong Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index advanced 12.88 points to close at 8,997.05 on Wednesday, extending gains as trading activity surged following a quiet Wednesday session. The benchmark index climbed from its previous close of 8,984.17 recorded on January 27, bringing year to date returns to 2.59 percent since the start of 2026.

The GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE FSI) posted stronger gains, rising 17.37 points to settle at 4,919.91. Financial stocks have delivered 5.87 percent returns since January 1, outpacing the broader market performance in the opening weeks of the year. Market capitalization reached 178.71 billion cedis on Wednesday, up from 178.53 billion cedis in the previous session.

Wednesday’s trading witnessed exceptional activity with 30.55 million shares changing hands, valued at 121.22 million cedis. The volume represented a dramatic increase from Tuesday’s session, which saw only 1.22 million shares traded for a total value of 4.66 million cedis. Monday’s session recorded 21.90 million shares worth 93.80 million cedis in turnover.

The sharp volatility in daily trading volumes reflects the concentrated nature of the GSE, where activity levels fluctuate significantly based on transactions in a relatively small number of large capitalization stocks. The exchange lists 42 equities from 37 companies, with manufacturing, brewing and banking sectors dominating market capitalization.

The modest early gains in 2026 follow the spectacular performance delivered throughout 2025, when the GSE Composite Index surged 79.40 percent to emerge as Africa’s second best performing equity market for the year. Financial stocks outpaced the broader market with a 95.19 percent return for 2025, closing the year at 4,647.17 points.

Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals have supported investor confidence. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to single digits by late 2025, while treasury bill rates fell from peaks around 28.9 percent during the debt crisis to levels near 10.7 percent. The cedi appreciated approximately 40 percent against the United States dollar throughout 2025, enhancing returns for international investors.

The exchange operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 15:00 GMT through an automated trading system. Settlement occurs on a T+3 basis through the Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depository. The GSE maintains multiple markets including the Main Market for large corporates and the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for small and medium sized enterprises.

Market observers note that policy continuity regarding International Monetary Fund programme commitments and fiscal discipline will likely reassure investors that 2025’s gains rest on solid foundations. The government’s zero Bank of Ghana financing policy announced in the 2026 Budget means all deficit financing will come through market based instruments rather than central bank advances.

The GSE recently released new Listing Rules for the Equities Market, replacing regulations from 2006. The updated rules, which took effect February 2, establish revised capital requirements and enhanced governance standards designed to attract additional listings to the exchange. First Atlantic Bank’s December 2025 Initial Public Offering ended a seven year IPO drought, raising hopes that 2026 could see increased new listings.