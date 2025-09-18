GSE Composite Index Jumps 76 Points in Strong Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange posted significant gains on Wednesday, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index climbing 76.32 points to close at 7,672.81 points during Trading Session 7053.

The strong performance represented a notable recovery for the local bourse, with both the GSE-CI and GSE Financial Stocks Index recording positive movements. The GSE-FSI advanced 47.35 points to reach 3,566.05 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the banking sector.

Trading activity remained robust with 764,492 shares changing hands, generating a total turnover of GH¢3.32 million. The session’s performance contributed to a weekly trading volume of 8.14 million shares valued at GH¢30.59 million.

Banking stocks dominated the day’s gainers, with GCB Bank leading the charge with a GH¢1.19 increase, representing a 9.8 percent gain. The strong banking sector performance aligned with recent positive sentiment toward financial institutions on the exchange.

BOPP emerged as the standout performer, surging GH¢3.43 or 10 percent, marking one of the most significant single-day gains among listed companies. The pharmaceutical company’s rally reflected growing investor interest in healthcare-related stocks.

CAL Bank maintained its position as the most actively traded stock, with 324,329 shares traded during the session. The bank has been among the top performers this year, with significant gains in the first quarter continuing to attract investor attention.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) followed with 147,689 shares traded, while SIC Insurance recorded volume of 103,486 shares. MTN Ghana and Republic Bank Ghana rounded out the top five most active stocks with 70,565 and 53,004 shares respectively.

The telecommunications sector showed mixed performance, with GOIL posting a modest GH¢0.01 gain representing 0.4 percent growth. SOGEGH advanced GH¢0.05 or 2.5 percent, while TOTAL registered a marginal GH¢0.07 increase.

Market capitalization reached GH¢154.73 billion, reflecting the overall strength in equity valuations. The current market cap represents substantial growth from earlier periods, driven by strong corporate earnings and improved investor sentiment.

Financial metrics across listed companies revealed attractive valuations for investors. ACCESS Bank traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 with earnings per share of 3.50, while GCB maintained a P/E ratio of 2.10 despite recent gains.

MTN Ghana, despite its substantial trading volume, maintained conservative valuations with a P/E ratio of 7.38 and earnings per share of 0.55. The telecom giant continues to attract both institutional and retail investors.

Dividend-focused investors found compelling opportunities, with TBL offering a dividend yield of 9.19 percent and SOGEGH providing an attractive 16.59 percent yield. SCB Preferred shares delivered a 5.69 percent dividend yield.

The Ghana Alternative Market remained quiet with minimal activity, as Samba Foods showed no trading during the session. This reflects the continued concentration of investor interest in the main board listings.

Year-to-date performance indicators showed the GSE-CI advancing 0.57 percent while the GSE-FSI gained 0.50 percent. These modest gains contrast with the significant daily movements, suggesting ongoing volatility in the market.

The strong trading session comes amid broader economic developments in Ghana, with investors monitoring monetary policy decisions and corporate earnings releases. Banking sector performance has been particularly robust, benefiting from improved credit conditions and economic stability.

Foreign investor participation remained a key driver of market activity, with international funds continuing to show interest in Ghanaian equities. The attractive dividend yields and reasonable valuations have drawn attention from regional investors.

Technical analysts noted that the GSE-CI breakthrough above recent resistance levels could signal further upward momentum. The 76-point gain represented one of the stronger single-session performances in recent weeks.

Market observers expect continued activity in banking stocks, particularly given the upcoming earnings season and potential dividend announcements. The sector’s strong fundamentals and attractive valuations position it well for sustained investor interest.

Looking ahead, traders will monitor corporate announcements and economic indicators that could influence market direction. The combination of strong trading volumes and positive price action suggests healthy market dynamics.

The day’s performance highlighted the resilience of Ghanaian equities despite global market uncertainties. Local institutional investors have maintained their appetite for domestic stocks, supporting market liquidity and price discovery.

With trading settlement on a T+3 basis through the Central Securities Depositary, the strong session’s transactions will clear by early next week, contributing to market confidence and operational efficiency.