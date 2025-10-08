GSE Composite Index Gains 40 Points in GCB-Led Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded solid gains on Wednesday, October 8, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index climbing 40.51 points to close at 8,484.39 as banking stocks dominated trading activity.

The day’s rally pushed the market capitalisation to GH¢166.73 billion, extending what has been a remarkable year for Ghana’s equity market. The GSE Financial Stocks Index also advanced, gaining 3.45 points to settle at 3,931.17 points.

Trading activity, however, showed notable concentration in a handful of large cap stocks. The session recorded 1.52 million shares changing hands, generating a total turnover of GH¢19.21 million across all listed securities.

GCB Bank emerged as the undisputed star of Wednesday’s session, accounting for roughly three quarters of total volume and nearly 90% of the day’s trading value. The banking giant saw 1.13 million shares traded worth GH¢17.11 million, reflecting strong investor appetite for the stock amid its impressive year to date performance.

MTN Ghana followed as the second most active counter, with 304,880 shares worth GH¢1.38 million traded. CAL Bank rounded out the top three most active stocks with 30,401 shares exchanged for GH¢22,792.

On the price movement front, Total Petroleum led gainers with a remarkable 9.98% surge, adding GH¢3.69 to its share price. Fan Milk wasn’t far behind, climbing 9.91% or GH¢0.54, while Benso Palm Plantation posted a modest 0.66% gain.

Only two stocks recorded losses during the session. Unilever Ghana dipped 0.95%, shedding GH¢0.19, while NewGold ETF declined 1.58%, losing GH¢7.72.

Market breadth favoured buyers, with four advancing stocks outpacing two decliners. However, the overwhelming majority of listed securities, 24 in total, remained unchanged, suggesting limited participation beyond the few actively traded names.

The concentration of trading activity highlighted ongoing liquidity challenges on the exchange. Fifteen out of 30 ordinary shares recorded zero trading during the session, a pattern that has become increasingly familiar to market watchers.

Both the odd lot market and the Ghana Alternative Market remained dormant throughout Wednesday’s session, with no trades executed in either segment. All five companies listed on GAX continue to struggle with investor interest and profitability concerns.

Looking at corporate fundamentals, AngloGold Ashanti maintained its position as the bourse’s largest company by market capitalisation at GH¢18.64 billion, followed by Tullow Oil at GH¢17.46 billion. GCB Bank, despite its strong trading performance, ranked third with a market cap of GH¢4.02 billion.

Some stocks on the exchange continue to offer attractive dividend yields for income-focused investors. Camelot Ghana leads with a 48.29% yield, followed by Clydestone at 18.82% and Societe Generale Ghana at 16.35%.

Banking stocks generally trade at reasonable price to earnings ratios, with CAL Bank at 2.42 times, Ecobank Ghana at 2.96 times, and Access Bank at 4.67 times. These valuations suggest potential value opportunities for investors willing to navigate the market’s liquidity constraints.

Wednesday’s session represented a sharp decline in trading volume compared to Tuesday’s 9.9 million shares, though the index continued its upward trajectory. This pattern of declining volumes alongside rising prices suggests that large cap price movements, rather than broad market participation, are driving the current rally.

The week’s trading data reveals a market increasingly dependent on a narrow group of stocks for momentum. While this concentration has helped push the index to new highs, it also raises questions about the sustainability of gains without broader market engagement.

The GSE’s performance this year has been exceptional, with the index delivering substantial returns to investors. However, the challenge of expanding participation beyond banking and a few select counters remains a key issue for market development.