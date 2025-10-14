GSE Composite Index Gains 14 Points Amid Concentrated Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded modest gains on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index climbing 14.37 points to close at 8,495.76 points, even as trading activity remained concentrated in a handful of stocks.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index also posted positive movement, adding 6.13 points to settle at 3,959.70 points, reflecting renewed investor interest in banking stocks despite broader market liquidity challenges.

Tuesday’s session saw 1,282,825 shares change hands, representing a six percent improvement over Monday’s volume of 1,212,993 shares. More significantly, turnover surged 115 percent from the previous day, reaching GH¢5.69 million compared to Monday’s GH¢2.65 million, according to official trading results.

The trading pattern, however, underscored a familiar challenge. Activity was dominated by just three counters: MTN Ghana, CAL Bank, and Guinness Ghana Breweries, which collectively accounted for the bulk of the day’s volume. MTN Ghana alone recorded 354,868 shares traded, maintaining its position as the market’s liquidity driver with a market capitalization of GH¢59.43 billion.

CAL Bank emerged as the session’s most actively traded stock with 500,407 shares exchanging hands. The bank’s share price edged up GH¢0.02 to close at GH¢0.83, suggesting investors view the counter as offering value at current levels. This concentration of trading activity reflects what market observers have noted as a persistent pattern throughout 2025, where only a small fraction of listed companies typically record transactions on any given day.

Guinness Ghana Breweries delivered one of the session’s strongest performances, gaining GH¢0.29 to close at GH¢6.30 on volume of 294,039 shares. The brewery’s rally suggests consumer sector stocks are finding favor with investors despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Fan Milk also posted notable gains, adding GH¢0.30 to close at GH¢6.30, while Enterprise Group inched up GH¢0.04 to GH¢3.40. These movements in consumer-facing companies may signal optimism about household spending resilience heading into the final quarter of the year.

On the downside, Access Bank shed GH¢0.09 to close at GH¢16.25, while the NewGold ETF continued its recent decline, dropping GH¢5.91 to GH¢462.04. The precious metals ETF’s weakness aligns with broader commodity market pressures that have tempered overall market sentiment in recent sessions.

Perhaps more telling than the gainers and losers was the long list of dormant counters. AngloGold Ashanti, Aluworks, and all companies on the Ghana Alternative Market recorded zero trading volume for the session. This liquidity drought affects the majority of GSE-listed securities and represents a structural challenge for market development.

The Ghana Alternative Market, designed to provide capital access for small and medium enterprises, saw no activity whatsoever. Samba Foods, the sole listed company on GAX, recorded zero shares traded and zero value, highlighting the platform’s ongoing struggle to attract meaningful investor participation.

Total market capitalization for listed equities stood at approximately GH¢166.80 billion at the close of Tuesday’s session. While impressive in absolute terms, this figure is concentrated heavily in a few large caps, particularly MTN Ghana, which alone accounts for more than a third of total market value.

Company fundamentals revealed mixed fortunes across the exchange. MTN Ghana continues to dominate with the largest market capitalization, while AngloGold Ashanti posted strong earnings per share of GH¢58.65. Access Bank traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.64, suggesting the counter may be undervalued relative to its profitability.

However, several companies including Aluworks, Cocoa Processing Company, and all GAX-listed firms showed negative earnings per share or non-meaningful P/E ratios, indicating ongoing profitability challenges that may explain investor reluctance to trade these counters.

The odd lot trading segment, which typically accommodates smaller retail investors, recorded zero activity for the session, further emphasizing the market’s liquidity constraints and the preference for block trades in a limited number of securities.

The GSE Composite Index has climbed 17.95 percent over the past month and stands up 95.28 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting a broader recovery in Ghanaian equities. Yet Tuesday’s trading patterns suggest this rally is being driven primarily by a concentrated group of liquid stocks rather than broad-based market participation.

For investors, the current market environment presents both opportunities and challenges. The concentration of liquidity means price discovery is efficient for major counters like MTN Ghana, CAL Bank, and select consumer stocks. However, those seeking exposure to smaller companies or alternative market securities face significant execution risks due to thin trading volumes.

The exchange’s ability to broaden participation beyond its core liquid stocks will be crucial for sustainable market development. While Tuesday’s gains were welcome, the underlying trading dynamics highlight the need for initiatives that can energize dormant counters and attract fresh capital to underutilized segments of the market.

As Ghana’s equity market continues its impressive year-to-date performance, the question remains whether this momentum can spread beyond the handful of stocks currently capturing investor attention. For now, the GSE’s trajectory appears firmly tied to the fortunes of its largest and most liquid constituents.