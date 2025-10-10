GSE Composite Index Dips as NewGold ETF Dominates Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index declined modestly on Thursday, October 10, shedding 8.62 points to close at 8,488.81 as trading activity remained subdued across most listed equities during Session 7068.

The 0.10 percent decrease in the GSE-CI contrasted with a slight gain in the GSE Financial Stocks Index, which rose 2.86 points to 3,949.15, representing a 0.07 percent increase. The divergence suggests mixed performance across sectors, with financial stocks showing relative resilience while broader market sentiment weakened.

NewGold ETF emerged as the day’s most valuable trade by a substantial margin, recording 3,073 units worth GH¢1.44 million. The exchange-traded fund’s dominance reflects continued investor interest in gold-backed securities amid economic uncertainty and currency pressures affecting traditional equity investments.

MTN Ghana recorded the second-highest trade value with 102,104 shares changing hands for GH¢459,468, though the telecommunications giant’s market capitalization of GH¢59.56 billion still positions it as Ghana’s most valuable listed company. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, suggesting investors view it as reasonably valued relative to earnings.

CAL Bank led volume trading with 112,114 shares traded worth GH¢88,164.69, indicating active interest in the financial sector despite the modest transaction value. The bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 suggests the market values it at a significant discount to earnings, potentially reflecting concerns about asset quality or growth prospects.

The week’s trading activity from October 6 through 10 totaled 2,854,160 shares valued at GH¢2,197,660.77, numbers that underscore the Ghana Stock Exchange’s ongoing liquidity challenges. Trading volumes remain far below levels seen during more active periods, with many listed companies experiencing no trades on any given session.

Market capitalization for all listed equities stands at approximately GH¢166.74 billion, though this figure masks significant concentration in a handful of large-cap stocks. MTN Ghana alone accounts for roughly 36 percent of total market value, creating vulnerabilities should investor sentiment toward the telecommunications company shift.

The Ghana Alternative Market, which lists small and medium enterprises under less stringent requirements, recorded no trading activity on Thursday. Samba Foods Ltd, the sole company on GAX, saw zero shares change hands, highlighting the persistent challenges facing smaller listed companies in attracting investor interest.

Access Bank maintains a market capitalization of GH¢2.84 billion with a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, positioning it among the more attractively valued financial stocks. However, the bank’s dividend yield and trading volume suggest limited investor enthusiasm despite apparently reasonable valuations.

The odd lot market, where trades of fewer than 100 shares occur, also recorded no activity across 31 listed securities. This absence reinforces concerns about market depth and the difficulty investors face when attempting to trade positions in less liquid stocks.

Thursday’s trading patterns reflect broader challenges facing the Ghana Stock Exchange as it struggles to attract both listing companies and active investors. High interest rates on government securities continue diverting investment away from equities, while economic uncertainty and currency depreciation make stocks less attractive to both domestic and foreign investors.

The financial sector’s slight outperformance suggests some investors view banks as potentially benefiting from high interest rate environments, though asset quality concerns and economic headwinds temper enthusiasm. Whether financial stocks can sustain relative strength depends largely on how Ghana’s broader economic challenges evolve.

For retail investors, Thursday’s session offered few opportunities beyond the handful of actively traded names. The concentration of trading in MTN Ghana, CAL Bank, and NewGold ETF leaves most listed companies effectively illiquid, creating challenges for portfolio diversification and exit strategies.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Stock Exchange faces fundamental questions about its role in capital formation and wealth creation. Without significant increases in trading activity, new listings, and investor participation, the exchange risks becoming increasingly irrelevant to Ghana’s economic development.

The modest losses on Thursday may seem insignificant, but they continue a pattern of weak performance that has characterized Ghanaian equities for extended periods. Until macroeconomic conditions improve and alternative investments like treasury bills offer less attractive returns, expecting sustained recovery in stock market activity appears optimistic.