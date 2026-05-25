GSE Composite Gains as Financial Stocks Index Retreats Monday

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) opened the trading week on Monday, May 25, on a split note, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advancing while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) moved in the opposite direction, signalling sector divergence as investors returned from the weekend break.

The GSE-CI gained 23.52 points to close at 14,542.48, up from 14,518.96 recorded on Friday, May 22. The GSE-FSI, which tracks banking and insurance equities, declined 31.42 points to settle at 7,849.80, retreating from Friday’s close of 7,881.22. Market capitalisation ended the session at GH¢264,742.17 million.

Trading activity was light relative to Friday’s session, with 1,015,682 shares exchanged at a total value of GH¢4,903,716.60. Friday’s session by contrast saw 2,351,894 shares change hands at GH¢13,967,514.42, making Monday’s volume roughly 57% lower and trade value approximately 65% lower, a pattern consistent with cautious reopening activity on a holiday-adjacent trading day coinciding with Africa Day.

The divergence between the two indices is notable. While the broader market edged higher, financial sector stocks pulled back, suggesting investors are selectively rotating into non-banking equities. This split follows a period of strong gains across both indices since the start of the year.

On a year-to-date basis, the GSE-CI has returned 65.82% since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has gained 68.92% over the same period, among the strongest performances recorded on any African bourse in 2026. Both indices are, however, trading below their March peaks. The GSE-CI hit an all-time high of 16,107.57 in March 2026 before pulling back, meaning the current level of 14,542.48 represents a retreat of approximately 9.7% from that peak, even as year-to-date gains remain substantial.

The first quarter of 2026 returned 48.91% on the GSE-CI, nearly double the 27.19% recorded in the same period in 2025 and underpinned by easing inflation, macroeconomic stabilisation and surging trading volumes. MTN Ghana has been the dominant equity on the exchange this year, accounting for the bulk of value traded and serving as the primary catalyst behind the March rally above the 15,000-point threshold for the first time in the exchange’s history.

Tuesday through Friday sessions this week will determine whether the market sustains Monday’s modest recovery or continues consolidating below the 15,000 level.