Growth Investment Partners and mPharma Ghana Ltd Partner to Expand Access to Affordable Healthcare Across West Africa

GIP’s investment will enable mPharma to strengthen partnerships and expand operations in Francophone West Africa (FWA) while optimizing its network in Ghana, strengthening access to affordable medicines and primary healthcare services across the region.

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana Ltd, an investment platform established by British International Investment (BII), has announced a strategic investment in mPharma Ghana Ltd, a patient-centred and technology-driven healthcare company improving access to affordable medicines across Africa.

GIP’s investment will enable mPharma to optimise inventory in its existing mutti pharmacy network across Ghana and Francophone West Africa (FWA), while also expanding its franchise model – QualityRx – to new markets in the West African region and supporting local pharmacy owners to expand access to affordable, community-based healthcare in Togo and Benin. The expansion reflects mPharma’s focus on strengthening its footprint in Francophone West Africa, where stable operating environments and strong regional demand for quality pharmaceutical services present significant opportunities for growth.

Jacob Kholi, Chief Executive and Investment Officer of GIP Ghana, said:

“Our focus remains on supporting high-impact businesses that improve essential services for everyday people. Strengthening mPharma’s footprint in Francophone West Africa will help more communities access affordable medicines while reinforcing the resilience of regional healthcare systems.”

Founded in 2013, mPharma has grown into one of Africa’s most innovative healthcare providers, addressing the persistent challenge of limited access to affordable medicines. Through its mutti pharmacy network and complementary services such as mutti Doctor, a virtual consultation and community screening service, mPharma provides timely access to licensed doctors, reduces patient wait times from hours to minutes, and promotes early detection and management of chronic conditions.

The company’s franchise model offers pharmacy owners a multi-year partnership that has enabled mPharma to build a broad pharmacy network that brings affordable care closer to communities, converting independent community pharmacies into trusted primary healthcare access points under the mutti brand.

Kwesi Arhin, Chief Executive Officer of mPharma, commented: “Access to affordable medicines remains one of the most critical healthcare challenges across the region. With GIP’s support, we can continue to strengthen our partnerships with pharmacies and healthcare providers to enhance patient care and ensure equitable access to quality medicines across Ghana, Francophone West Africa, and the wider Sub-Saharan region.”

Kwabena Asante-Poku, BII Country Director, Ghana added: “We are proud to deepen our support for mPharma through GIP’s investment. BII has been an investor in mPharma for several years, and we have seen firsthand the company’s impact in improving access to affordable medicines and healthcare across Africa. This new partnership will help accelerate mPharma’s expansion in Francophone West Africa, strengthening health systems and delivering essential services to more communities.”

mPharma’s impact is already visible. Its mutti membership programme has grown from fewer than 10,000 members in 2019 to more than 400,000 at the end of 2024 across Africa. Over 70% of patients report lower drug prices at mutti pharmacies, while more than 75% of members report no stock outs of essential medicines.

The company’s healthcare initiatives also include targeted programmes for chronic disease management, women’s health, and children’s healthcare. Its Diabetes Test & Treat programme has achieved optimal blood sugar control in 80% of patients within six months, while partnerships with leading pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer have provided up to 65% discounts on life-saving medications.

Through this partnership, mPharma will continue to drive innovation, improve medicine affordability, and strengthen health systems across West Africa.

About GIP Ghana

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana is an investment platform established in 2023 by British International Investment plc (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. With an anchor capital commitment of up to US$50 million from BII, GIP Ghana provides long-term, flexible financing to catalyse sustainable economic growth and development impact in Ghana by addressing the SME funding gap.

About mPharma Ghana LTD

Founded in 2013, mPharma Ghana LTD is a patient-centred, technology-driven healthcare company headquartered in Accra. The company operates both owned and partner pharmacies, creating an integrated healthcare network that ensures medicine affordability and availability. Currently operating across 6 countries in Africa including Ghana, Togo and Benin, mPharma’s business model combines innovative supply-chain management, digital tools, and community healthcare programmes to transform access to quality medicines in Africa.

About British International Investment

British International Investment (BII) is the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. The organisation invests in businesses in developing countries to improve people’s lives and help protect the planet. BII’s work targets the underlying causes of poverty and the climate crisis, helping countries break free from aid dependency for good.

Between 2022-2026, at least 30 per cent of BII’s total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. BII is also a founding member of the 2X Challenge, which has raised over US$33.6 billion to empower women’s economic development. The company has investments in over 1,600 businesses across 66 countries and total net assets of £9.87 billion.