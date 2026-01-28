Growing Waste Crisis in the Middle East and North Africa Costs US$7.2 billion a year, Threatens Growth and Tourism

New World Bank report calls for more investment in better waste management and circular economy

-The Middle East and North Africa region generates more waste per person than the global average and causes an estimated US$7.2 billion in environmental damage each year, according to a new World Bank report: Waste Management in the Middle East and North Africa.

The region produces over 155 million tons of waste annually – a figure expected to double by 2050 if no action is taken. Rising waste generation is increasingly threatening public health, the environment, and the region’s tourism industry.

“Urban centers across the MENA region are on the frontline of the waste challenge,” said Almud Weitz, Regional Practice Director, Infrastructure, World Bank.“Improving waste service delivery is critical to reducing pollution, protecting communities, and ensuring cities remain engines of growth and opportunity.”

While waste collection rates are relatively high (nearly 80 percent on average), recycling and treatment lag far behind. Less than 10 percent of waste is recycled, and more than two-thirds is mismanaged, fueling air, soil, and water pollution, marine litter, and serious health risks. The region also has the highest per-capita plastic leakage into the seas, with the Mediterranean among the world’s most polluted.

“Even a modest shift can make a big difference,” said Mesky Brhane, Regional Practice Director, Planet Department, World Bank. “A 1 percent reduction in waste generation could save the region up to US$150 million annually. Modernizing waste systems and embracing circular economy solutions can protect public health, strengthen tourism, and build greener cities.”

Drawing on new data from 19 countries and 26 cities, the report outlines tailored pathways for countries. High-income countries can significantly reduce landfilling and scale circular solutions to capture waste before it goes to landfill; middle-income countries can reach universal collection and improve recovery and treatment; and fragile and conflict-affected states can prioritize low-tech and low-cost approaches, especially community-based.

The report highlights that up to 83 percent of the waste collected in MENA could be reused, recycled, or recovered for energy. Transitioning to a circular economy could also create better jobs, particularly in waste services and recycling, while turning today’s waste crisis into a driver of sustainable growth