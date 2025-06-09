Growing Tensions in Ada As Traditional Council Faces Accusations Over Songhor Lagoon Deal

Tensions are escalating in the Ada Traditional Area following the publication of a strongly-worded open letter addressed to the Ada Traditional Council by Asafoatser Songor I, a spokesperson for aggrieved residents of the Songhor Lagoon enclave.

The letter, which sharply criticizes the traditional leaders for their continued support of Electrochem Ghana Limited, accuses the Council of betraying the people of Ada and fanning the flames of potential conflict.

At the heart of the controversy is the management and ownership of the Songhor Lagoon, a Ramsar-designated wetland known for its rich salt deposits.

The letter condemns the Traditional Council’s campaign to galvanize support for business magnate Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, who owns Electrochem Ghana Limited.

The company is accused of overstepping its legal boundary of 12,428 acres and forcefully taking over the entire lagoon area.

The author lists several recent visits by the Traditional Council to government offices — including the Interior Ministry, the Lands Commission, and the Inspector General of Police — suggesting these visits were attempts to secure political and security backing for Electrochem’s controversial operations.

“In a span of a week, you visited the underlisted agencies to canvass support for McDan as against the cry of your own people,” the letter states.

The writer directly links the Council’s support for Electrochem to the violent incidents that have occurred in the area, including the death of three community members — Numo John Korletey Agormedah, Numo Sebbie Agbenyfia, and journalist-activist Noah Dameh.

These incidents, the letter claims, were a result of state-sponsored security actions allegedly requested by the Council to protect Electrochem’s operations.

Invoking Ada’s warrior heritage, the letter warns the Traditional Council not to provoke further unrest.

“We shall resist the takeover of the Songhor Lagoon by McDan Electrochem with our blood,” it reads, drawing parallels with a historical list of wars fought by Ada ancestors dating back to 1750.

The letter also pointed criticisms at specific traditional leaders, including Nomo Jonathan Tetteh Dorkutso Ada, Manklalo Agudey Obitchere, and Adibiawe Manye Naana Manyeyo Adikie Addi.

The Adibiawe Manye is accused of allegedly having a personal relationship with McKorley, which the writer implies compromises her role in the conflict.

She is alleged to be sponsoring the cost of transport to the places visited.

The letter concludes with an appeal for reflection, urging traditional leaders to “open your hearts and ears to the whispers of the ancestors on whose places you stand today.”

The Ada Traditional Council has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

Attempts to reach representatives of Electrochem Ghana Limited for comment have also been unsuccessful as of press time.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations and human rights advocates are calling for an independent investigation into the violence and land acquisition process surrounding the Songhor Lagoon.

The situation remains volatile, and many fear further unrest if stakeholders do not engage in open and inclusive dialogue soon.

The Songhor Lagoon has long been a source of tension between indigenous communities and commercial interests.

Designated a Ramsar site, it is protected under international environmental laws.

However, large-scale salt production operations by Electrochem have reignited longstanding grievances over land rights, resource management, and local participation.

Below is the letter:

OPEN LETTER TO THE ADA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

NIMELI NYE HE MANYE

WHY BEATING THE DRUMS OF WAR AGAIN?

I trust this humble appeal finds Neneme in good health.

Your recent campaign visits to canvass support for Daniel McKorley, the Sierra Leonean and La decent Busssiness man and his Electrochem Ghana Limited. Though I recommend and admire your strategic moves and exuberance in helping MacDan to cunningly and illegally taking over the entire Songhor Lagoon as against the legally 12,000 acres granted him, I would have wished you channel this energy into lobbying for opportunities for the teeming youth of Ada.

In a span of a WEEK, you visited the underlisted agencies to canvass support for McDan as against the cry of your own people. You issued WHITEPAPER to all these institutions to drum home your support for McDan.

The office of the Interior Minister The office of the Minister for Communication The office of the Greater Accra Regional Minister The Lands Commission The Minerals Commission The office of the IGP.

Your strategic visit to the Interior Minister and the IGP reminds the people of ADA of a similar visit you made in June, 2023 to submissively request for security protection for ElectroChem.

The request later resulted to the death of NUMO JOHN KORLETEY AGORMEDAH on 6 November, 2023 at Toflokpo and several brutalities meted out to the good people of Ada. Some have been maimed and beaten and till today they continue to nurse their wounds as some have been left incapacitated for life.

In case the Traditional Council has forgotten our past due to the goodies they are enjoying under McDan, let us walk them through memory lane to remind them that the people of Ada are a warriors.

In fact, our original name is “La li” the name “Ada” is a corrupted version of the Ewe word which translates as “FEARFUL and WARLIKE people”. We shall resist the take over of the Songhor Lagoon by McDan Electrochem with our blood.

We are aware of the Hon. Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak’s position on the Songhor Lagoon even when he was in opposition hence we have been prepared since the very day he was named as Interior Minister. We are not oblivious of all the machinations by the Majority Leader, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Gbevlo Lartey and some other big wigs in the ruling government to subdue the people of Ada. You may weaken and crush our bones, but cannot kill our SPIRIT.

History taught us that our forbearers for the following wars:

1750: 1st Ada- Anlo war caused by Volta River rivalry. Ada was defeated. 1754: 2nd Ada – Anlo war caused by Volta River rivalry. Victory for Ada 1767: 3rd Ada – Anlo war, caused by Volta River rivalry. The Anlos attacked Adas. 1776: 4th Ada – Anlo war. Victory for Anlo. Ada towns burnt. 1784: NONOBE – 5th Ada – Anlo war, caused by Volta River rivalry. Anyamakpa of Anlo drove the Ada away. 1826: KATAMANSO – Ashanti invasion of the coast. The Adas and Gas as allies combined to defeat the Ashantis. 1833 : KREPI War (Aboabo) 1850: Handover of the Danish settlements to the British. 1865: AZIZANYA : Geraldo de Lima was driven out of Ada and his slaves taken away from him. This led to the battle of Azizanya. 1866 : ADIDOME and DATSUTAGBA (Battle of the Tordzi River) Adidome was shelled by the British. 1868: The EYO crossed the volta. 1869 : The Ashanti invasion of Peki under Adu Boafo and Kofi Karikari. 1870 – 1874 : GLOVER WAR (Dorfor Komeva ) Ussher and Glover shelled the Dorfor and Volo Islands. The Adas assisted the British against the Ashanti. 1900 : YAA ASANTEWAA WAR – Ada assisted the British against Ashanti.

These are the wars our forbearers fought and the reasons for the wars clearly stated.

Does the current membership of the Ada Traditional Council want it to go down in history that it teamedup with McDan and State Security with the help of some corrupt Politicians to invade Songor Enclave Communities leading to the death of Noah Dameh, Numo Sebbie Agbenyfia and Numo John Korletey Agormedah.

Now to Dzetser Nene Ada, some of us wished your reign remained peaceful but it appears you want to go down in history as worst than Nene Doosu.

And to you Nene Manklalo Agudey Obitchere, the office you occupy today was handed over to your forebears in 1826 by the Terkperbiawe Clan. Non of those from your Clan Korgbor who ascended the position betrayed and stabbed the Terkperbiawe Clan in the back as you are doing today. Why don’t you focus on resolving the many divisive factions in your clan than being focused on destroying the entire Ada.

Finally to the elegant and eloquent Queen Mother Naana Manyeyo Adikie Addi, the alleged third wife of Mc Dan from the “Nodawe” gate of the Adibiawe Clan. It will be prudent for you to find out the history of your gate. This will help you remain clam and understand your place in the scheme of affairs in Ada.

It is the prayer of the people of Ada that you allow your pillows to speak to you at night and open your hearts and ears to the whispers of the ancestors on whose places you stand today

Respectfully yours,

Signed:

ASAFOATSER SONGOR I

(Mouthpiece Of Songor)