Groups Challenge World’s Deepest Oil Drilling Project

Environmental organizations are mounting fierce opposition to TotalEnergies’ plan to drill what could become the world’s deepest offshore oil well, citing catastrophic risks to marine ecosystems and fishing communities along South Africa’s western coast.

Fresh from their landmark court victory that halted another TotalEnergies drilling project in August 2025, The Green Connection and Natural Justice have raised alarm over the French energy giant’s proposal to drill at depths of nearly 3,900 meters in the Deep Western Orange Basin South (DWOB South). The proposed drilling site sits just 211 kilometers from Saldanha, home to numerous indigenous small-scale fishing families whose livelihoods depend on pristine marine environments.

TotalEnergies plans to drill up to seven exploration wells in the Deep Western Orange Basin, targeting prospects similar to major discoveries in nearby Namibian waters. The company operates the DWOB license with a 50% stake, partnered with QatarEnergy (30%) and Sezigyn (20%), following successful exploration activities in the broader Orange Basin region.

The Green Connection’s Strategic Lead, Liziwe McDaid, condemned the project’s scale and potential environmental consequences. She highlighted critical flaws in the Draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report (DESIAR), particularly its treatment of oil spill risks and community consultation processes.

The environmental assessment allegedly downplays catastrophic oil spill scenarios, making what McDaid characterized as unsubstantiated claims that a potential blowout could be controlled within 20 days. Independent experts warn that containing spills at such extreme depths could require months, potentially devastating regional fisheries and spreading contamination into Namibian territorial waters.

McDaid emphasized the inadequate consultation with affected communities, noting that many fishing families reported being excluded from assessment meetings due to inaccessible locations or receiving only limited consultation opportunities. Crucial baseline environmental data was reportedly not shared in formats accessible to local communities, potentially undermining their constitutional rights to meaningful participation in environmental decision-making.

Legal Advisor Shahil Singh from The Green Connection stressed that environmental impact assessments must consider the complete lifecycle of fossil fuel projects, not merely the exploration phase. The recent Teepsa 5/6/7 judgment established precedent by overturning drilling approval due to flawed environmental assessments, providing legal foundation for potential challenges to the DWOB South project.

The organizations argue that the DESIAR presents inflated economic benefits while most skilled positions would likely go to foreign contractors, leaving local communities with only temporary, low-wage employment opportunities. This contrasts sharply with established coastal fishing and tourism industries that provide sustainable long-term employment and contribute significantly to regional economic development.

Environmental concerns extend beyond oil spill risks to encompass broader marine biodiversity impacts. The assessment allegedly fails to adequately address deep ocean ecosystem disruption, despite these environments playing crucial roles in climate regulation and supporting commercial fisheries that sustain coastal communities.

Noise pollution from seismic surveys and drilling operations poses additional threats to marine life, including whale navigation systems, fish feeding patterns, and endangered turtle and seabird populations. The organizations contend these impacts receive insufficient attention in the current environmental assessment.

South Africa faces mounting pressure to meet Paris Agreement climate commitments while balancing economic development needs. The International Court of Justice recently reaffirmed governmental obligations to prevent climate harm, yet the DESIAR reportedly fails to calculate full lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from the proposed project.

Multiple exploration and drilling projects currently underway in South African and Namibian waters create cumulative environmental pressures that the assessment allegedly treats in isolation. Environmental experts compare this approach to approving multiple industrial facilities to discharge into the same water system while claiming each has minimal individual impact.

The timing proves particularly sensitive as South Africa observes Heritage Month and the global community marks Coastal Clean-Up and Zero Emissions initiatives. McDaid argued that approving the project would contradict the country’s just transition commitments and climate action goals.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne indicated the company expects to announce development decisions for Orange Basin discoveries by late 2025, adding urgency to environmental review processes. Recent partnership expansions, including Petrobras acquiring a 10% stake in the DWOB block, demonstrate continued international investment interest despite environmental opposition.

The controversy highlights broader tensions between South Africa’s energy security needs and environmental protection obligations. As the country grapples with electricity supply challenges and economic development pressures, the debate over offshore oil exploration reflects complex tradeoffs between short-term economic opportunities and long-term sustainability commitments.

Environmental groups emphasize that investing in renewable energy infrastructure offers more sustainable development pathways than fossil fuel exploration, particularly given the high costs and market volatility associated with offshore oil and gas production.

The DWOB South project covers approximately 15,000 square kilometers of ocean territory, representing one of the largest proposed offshore exploration areas along South Africa’s coastline. Final environmental authorization remains pending, with public consultation periods providing opportunities for community input and expert review of the current assessment.