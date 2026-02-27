Grok and Gemini Lead Race to Build Less Power-Hungry AI

The world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) models are consuming significantly less electricity per query than their predecessors, but the pace of demand growth is still outrunning efficiency gains, according to a new study by data infrastructure provider TRG Datacenters released in February 2026.

The report examined five major large language models (LLMs) to determine which AI companies are making the most meaningful progress in reducing power consumption as the technology scales. Researchers measured electricity use per individual request, expressed in watt-hours per query, and tracked daily usage volumes. By comparing the latest model versions with older ones and applying average United States electricity rates, TRG Datacenters ranked the most improved models.

Grok 4.1, developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, topped the rankings with a 38 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to Grok 4. The model now uses 0.34 watt-hours per query, down from 0.55 watt-hours, while processing 134 million daily requests. The efficiency gain also drove down the cost per query to $0.000061, the sharpest cost improvement in the study.

Google’s Gemini 3 ranked second, cutting power consumption by 35 percent to 0.24 watt-hours per query. The model handles 850 million daily queries, the second-highest volume in the study, while maintaining the lowest per-query cost at $0.000043, making it among the most cost-effective models for large-scale commercial use.

Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.5 placed third with a 27 percent reduction in electricity use, dropping from 0.40 to 0.29 watt-hours per query. The model now serves 180 million daily queries at a cost of $0.000052 per request, down from $0.000071 previously.

DeepSeek-V3.2 from the Chinese AI laboratory ranked fourth, achieving a 25 percent efficiency improvement and processing 650 million daily queries at $0.000054 per request. OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 rounded out the top five with a 19 percent improvement, the smallest percentage gain in the study but arguably the most impactful in absolute terms given the model’s scale. GPT-5.2 processes 2.5 billion queries daily, nearly 19 times more traffic than Grok 4.1, and has reduced its per-query cost to $0.000061.

A TRG Datacenters spokesperson described the efficiency progress as encouraging but insufficient given the scale of projected demand growth. The spokesperson noted that AI demand is on track to quadruple by 2030, putting pressure on power grids not designed for that pace of expansion. The comment framed model-level efficiency improvements as critical to sustaining the current AI expansion without triggering infrastructure collapse.

The findings are particularly relevant for emerging markets including Ghana, where AI and data centre investment is accelerating rapidly. MTN Ghana’s parent group recently committed approximately $1 billion to data centre development, subsea connectivity, and digital skills over the next three years, as the country positions itself as a regional AI hub. As that infrastructure grows, the energy efficiency of AI models running on local and regional servers will directly affect both operating costs and the carbon footprint of Ghana’s emerging digital economy.

Global data centre electricity consumption is projected to exceed 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually by 2026, roughly 2 percent of all electricity generated worldwide, according to estimates cited by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Energy analysts warn that without sustained efficiency improvements, the AI boom risks overwhelming electricity grids across both developed and developing economies.