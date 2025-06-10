 GRNMA Leader Claims Unserved Injunction as Nurses Strike Persists

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) General Secretary Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum asserts the government failed to properly serve a court injunction halting their nationwide strike, calling the attempt “procedurally flawed.”

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Tuesday, Tenkorang-Twum stated: “I can say on authority we were not served. It was an ambush—you invite us for a meeting and try to serve an injunction. Our people left without being served.”

The strike centers on delayed implementation of revised Conditions of Service, which nurses claim was due July 2024 but postponed to 2026. Tenkorang-Twum denounced the government’s proposal as “wicked and inhumane,” adding: “What was tabled doesn’t benefit our members. They removed 2025 entirely—we find that unacceptable.” He cited visiting a neonatal ICU at 3 a.m. where abandoned infants lacked medication, stressing: “We’re not interested in deaths, but the employer must act responsibly.”

The GRNMA leader highlighted systemic neglect, noting nurses receive no rent, transport, or market premium allowances unlike counterparts, with premiums frozen since 2013. “We don’t carry guns, but this strike is our only tool. We can’t keep retiring as paupers,” he declared, vowing to continue until the government offers a “humane and fair” solution.

The standoff contradicts Ministry of Health appeals for resumed negotiations and labor expert Austin Gamey’s earlier call to prioritize patient safety.