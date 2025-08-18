GRNMA Champions Youth Leadership & Policy Inclusion at 2025 International Youth Day Launch

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) launched its 2025 International Youth Day (IYD) celebration with a powerful call for youth-driven policy inclusion and professional development. The event, held at the GRNMA Secretariat, brought together young nurses, midwives, and key stakeholders under the theme: “Empowering the Youth for a Sustainable Future.”

​A Platform for Youth Advocacy

​International Youth Day, established by the United Nations in 1999, serves as a global platform to amplify the voices of young people and celebrate their contributions to society. This year, the GRNMA used the occasion to underscore the critical role its youth wing plays as a “critical structure” for identifying and mentoring the association’s future leaders.

​Speaking on behalf of GRNMA President

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Amfo, Vice President Samuel Akilogo, Esq., praised the youth wing’s energy and creativity, highlighting their essential contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He eemphasised that the involvement of young professionals is crucial for an “intergenerational skills and competence mix” needed to solve complex, global challenges. Akilogo urged the youth to actively participate at the local level to ensure the GRNMA remains a key player in Ghana’s national development agenda.

​A Call to Action for Future Leaders

​Mr. Akilogo stressed that meaningful participation requires more than good intentions. He encouraged young nurses and midwives to actively seek opportunities to contribute their ideas to

policy discussions. The annual youth forum, he noted, is designed for this very purpose—to “cross-fertilize ideas” and generate inputs that the association’s council can use to craft empowering policies.

​”An ignorant youth cannot take the mantle of leadership effectively,” he stated, urging the audience to “hunt for knowledge, develop competencies, and remain focused on the goals that you set.” He outlined essential attributes for leadership: respect, commitment, trustworthiness, discipline, and confidence, describing them as the “shining lights” that will open doors to valuable opportunities.

​Navigating Modern Pitfalls

​In a sobering moment, Akilogo addressed “destructive cultures” that threaten the

potential of young professionals. He warned against alcoholism, substance abuse (including tramadol and marijuana), and excessive use of technology. He framed substance abuse as a social problem requiring collective support, while cautioning against a “fixation” on mobile devices that can lead to social isolation and a lack of situational awareness. He urged the youth to make a conscious effort to ensure technology does not destroy their professional lives.

​Keynote Sparks a Call to Excellence

​Dr. William Okyere-Frempong, Lead Consultant at Rovermed Consult, delivered a stirring keynote address, challenging young health workers to harness their untapped potential. He called for excellence, ethics, and entrepreneurial thinking to define their practice and urged

senior leaders to “equip, entrust, and elevate” the next generation. Dr. Okyere-Frempong’s vision for a GRNMA Institute of Leadership and Service was met with enthusiasm as a blueprint for nurturing future-ready leaders.

​Unionism Meets Policy: The Dual Role of Young Professionals

​Daniel Oberko, PSI Africa Secretary, reframed the concept of youth participation, telling the audience, “You are not just professionals—you are unionists.” He stressed the importance of policy literacy, mentorship, and combating workplace gender-based violence. He also called for vigilance in navigating digital transformation and leadership pipelines to ensure equity and fairness.

​Urgent Government Appeal

​In a direct appeal to the government, Akilogo called on the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to immediately provide clearance for the employment of qualified nurses and midwives from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 cohorts. He warned that their skills were “deteriorating” while they remained unemployed. “We cannot pretend to care for the health of the country if we are not ready to invest significantly in healthcare,” he asserted.

​The Road Ahead: A Year of Action

​With global crises looming, the GRNMA’s launch sets the tone for a year of youth-led innovation and advocacy. As young nurses and midwives step into their power, the message is clear: the future of healthcare is theirs to shape.

By Kingsley Asiedu