GRIDCo Board Briefs Speaker On Akosombo Recovery

The board of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has briefed Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on recovery from the Akosombo switchyard fire and plans for a permanent control room to strengthen the national grid.

The eight member board paid a courtesy call on the Speaker to introduce its Board Chair, Kuukua Maurice Ankrah, and update him on developments at the company. The visit formed part of a stakeholder engagement programme the board began after its inauguration in August 2025.

GRIDCo Chief Executive Ing. Frank Asirifi Otchere told the Speaker that restoration work continues at Akosombo, where a fire at the switchyard control room on 23 April 2026 forced a shutdown of the generating station and triggered widespread outages. The plant carries an installed capacity of about 1,020 megawatts, and engineers restored roughly 550 megawatts within days of the incident. Otchere, who assumed the top role on 8 May 2026, said the company plans to build a permanent state of the art control room to improve operational resilience. He also pointed to damage to transmission infrastructure that he linked to illegal chainsaw operations and illegal mining.

On financing, Otchere pressed the case for sustained investment to support industrialisation. “Ghana’s economic growth is tied to reliable power supply,” he said.

Ankrah said the board’s response to the fire demonstrated the technical capacity within GRIDCo. She also urged greater female representation in leadership, noting that she is the only woman on the board and the only female board chair among agencies under the Energy Ministry.

Bagbin stressed the importance of energy security to Ghana’s industrial ambitions and urged GRIDCo to prepare for rising demand. He encouraged the company to expand public education on electricity use and energy efficiency, and to leverage its assets for recapitalisation and expansion. The Speaker further called for stronger enforcement of the Affirmative Action and Gender Equity framework, and disclosed that Parliament is exploring solar energy deployment while welcoming GRIDCo’s technical support.

The engagement reflects growing attention on the resilience of Ghana’s power infrastructure as policymakers work to secure stable electricity supply for industry and investment.