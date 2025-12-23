GRIDCo Begins Integration of 141 Megawatt Ahwomaso Plant

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has commenced tie in and test run activities to connect the newly completed AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant to the national transmission grid, adding approximately 141 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity to Ghana’s electricity system.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition announced on Monday, December 23, 2025 that the integration forms part of ongoing system enhancement works aimed at expanding power generation capacity and improving supply reliability nationwide.

Richmond Rockson, spokesperson and head of communications for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, explained in an official statement that the project is being carried out in the national interest with strong focus on long term system stability and improved service delivery. The ministry emphasized that once fully integrated into the grid, the AKSA Ahwomaso facility will significantly strengthen electricity supply for households, businesses, and industries, particularly across the middle belt and other parts of Ghana.

The ministry cautioned that during the tie in and test run period, some areas may experience brief and temporary power interruptions, a necessary step to ensure electrical safety and system reliability. These interruptions are being carefully managed to minimize inconvenience to consumers, according to the statement. The ministry reassured the public that it is working closely with all relevant sector agencies to maintain stable power supply throughout the Christmas season and into 2026, a target the energy sector has largely achieved throughout 2025.

GRIDCo’s integration work involves safely connecting the AKSA Ahwomaso Generating Plant to the national power system via the 330 kilovolt (kV) transmission line. AKSA Energy is undertaking the commissioning works to bring its newly constructed power generation facility at Ahwomaso into operation. The plant, when fully commissioned, will contribute significantly to Ghana’s generation capacity and enhance the reliability of power supply to Kumasi and surrounding communities in the middle belt region.

The AKSA Ahwomaso project represents part of broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s power infrastructure and meet rising electricity demand driven by economic activity. Ghana’s power system recorded a coincident peak demand of 3,952 MW on December 19, 2024, representing an increase of 334 MW or 9.2 percent over the 2023 coincident peak. The projected Ghana system peak demand for 2025 is 4,338 MW, representing an increase of 386 MW over the 2024 peak demand and a growth rate of 9.8 percent.

The 2025 Electricity Supply Plan for Ghana identified the need to realize additional generation capacity of at least 284 MW by the last quarter of 2025. The plan noted that the first phases of the AKSA Phase 2 and CENIT Phase 2 projects, as well as the remaining four units totaling 100 MW at Anwomaso Thermal Power Station, were all expected to come online. Without adequate additional generation sources, the plan warned that generation deficits would increase from 294 MW in 2026 to 1,871 MW in 2030.

GRIDCo has pushed forward several major infrastructure projects throughout 2025 to enhance transmission capacity. The state transmission utility began procurement for a 161kV Eastern Corridor transmission line aimed at enhancing electricity distribution in the eastern regions. This project forms part of efforts to strengthen the transmission network and reduce supply constraints that can cause localized outages.

Government and utility stakeholders have focused on upgrading critical transmission lines, including reconstruction work on key circuits around Kumasi to enhance reliability and reduce outages. The 161kV Anwomaso to Kumasi transmission line upgrade, co funded by the European Union and French Development Agency, represents part of broader efforts to improve grid resilience and support future expansion. These projects aim to address infrastructure gaps that have historically affected power supply stability in various regions.

Increasing generation capacity, particularly in the middle belt, is crucial for reducing reliance on emergency power and smoothing out supply fluctuations that can cause localized outages. In late December 2025, some areas of Greater Kumasi experienced a power fault unrelated to the AKSA tie in work. On Sunday, December 21, 2025, a temporary power outage affected parts of Greater Kumasi after a minor fault at GRIDCo led to a reduction in electricity supply to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The Eastern Enclave remained the dominant contributor to Ghana’s generation mix in 2024, averaging over 60 percent of total generation due to Akosombo, Kpong hydro plants, and Tema based thermal facilities. The middle belt region, which includes all loads and potential generation around Obuasi, Konongo, Kumasi, Techiman, and surrounding substations, requires enhanced capacity to support growing industrial and residential demand.

Analysis in the 2025 Electricity Supply Plan shows that available volumes of natural gas in Ghana are inadequate to fuel all the thermal generation required to serve projected demand. The plan identified a need to arrange for additional natural gas supply volumes of 136 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) throughout the year to adequately supply projected demand. Without this additional gas supply, Ghana will need to continue complementing available natural gas volumes with liquid fuel at higher costs.

A total estimated expenditure of 2.02 billion United States dollars is required to purchase thermal fuel in 2025, comprising 1.165 billion dollars for gas, 550.15 million dollars for Light Crude Oil (LCO), and 235.79 million dollars for other fuels. The projected total annual hydro generation for 2025 is 8,661 gigawatt hours (GWh), made up of 6,450 GWh from Akosombo Generating Station, 1,000 GWh from Kpong Generating Station, and 1,211 GWh from Bui Generating Station.

The projected energy consumption for 2025 is 28,339 GWh including transmission losses, compared to actual 2024 consumption of 25,269 GWh, representing a projected growth of 12.1 percent. This substantial increase in energy demand reflects Ghana’s economic recovery and expansion of industrial activity following the challenging economic conditions of previous years. Meeting this demand requires both new generation capacity additions and improved transmission infrastructure to deliver power efficiently across the country.

AKSA Power Generation operates as a Turkish manufacturer specializing in diesel and gas powered generator sets. Founded as an electrical motor factory by Ali Metin Kazancı in 1968, AKSA manufactured its first generator in 1984 and became an expert in machinery and hardware for electrical energy supply. In 1994, the Aksa community became corporate under the name Kazancı Holding and reorganized, achieving its current structure. The company ranks among Turkey’s largest 200 industrial companies and exporters.

GRIDCo recognized AngloGold Ashanti at its 2025 Safety Durbar for outstanding safety collaboration in transmission line operations near mining sites. The transmission utility has emphasized partnerships with major industrial power users to ensure safe operations around high voltage infrastructure. Industrial demand from mining, manufacturing, and processing facilities represents a significant component of Ghana’s electricity consumption profile.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition reaffirmed government commitment to working closely with energy sector stakeholders to ensure stable power supply during the Christmas and New Year holiday period and into 2026. The ministry statement emphasized that system enhancement works like the AKSA Ahwomaso plant integration serve long term goals of improving service delivery and ensuring energy security for economic development.

In the medium term, existing generation capacity will not be adequate to supply projected demand with the required 18 percent minimum operating reserve margin, according to the 2025 Electricity Supply Plan. An average of 374 MW additional generation capacity is required each year between 2026 and 2030 to meet growing demand and maintain adequate reserve margins. This underscores the importance of projects like the AKSA Ahwomaso plant in bridging the generation gap and supporting Ghana’s economic growth trajectory.

The integration of the AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant reflects government efforts to diversify Ghana’s generation mix and enhance energy security through multiple power sources. Thermal generation capacity provides important flexibility to complement hydro generation, which depends on water availability that varies seasonally and can be affected by weather patterns. The addition of 141 MW from the Ahwomaso facility represents a meaningful contribution toward meeting the identified capacity addition targets for 2025.