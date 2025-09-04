GRIC annual forum 2025 inspires a new era of innovation

The Ghana Research and Industry Collaborative (GRIC) successfully held its 2025 Annual Forum today at the British Council in Accra, convening over 150 stakeholders from academia, industry, government, civil society, and international development.

Under the theme “Catalyzing Innovation through Partnership: Transforming Research into Scalable Solutions for Industry and Society,” the Forum reaffirmed its role as a national catalyst for research commercialization and ecosystem-level innovation.

Opening the Forum, Amma Lartey, the CEO of Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) emphasized the need to focus on commercializing research as a national priority to maximizelocal content in industry as well as contributing significantly to job creation and additional value to African economies.

“It is only when we consciously tailor investment to commercializing research that real impact will be delivered,” she said. Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, Chair of the GRIC Steering Committee on his part was full of optimism adding that “together, we stand at the crossroads of innovation and unity-ready to shape a future defined by collaboration, purpose, and progress.”

Other distinguished leaders including Jamie Proctor, Head of the UK’s West Africa Research and Innovation Hub (WARIH) and Rev. Dr. Cephas Adjei Mensah, Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST), each took turns to welcome guests and underscored the collaborative vision behind the initiative driving the Ghana Research and Industry Collaborative.

The opening panel, Unlocking Ghana’s Innovation Potential: Policy Alignment and Enabling Environment for Research Commercialization, was moderated by Dr. Diana AmoniNtewusu, a Research Scientist at CSIR-STEPRI. With her expertise in the sociology of health, indigenous knowledge systems, and regulatory impacts on traditional medicine, Dr. Ntewusu brought a nuanced perspective to the discussion, bridging policy, research, and local innovation ecosystems.

Other panels at this year’s forum included Catalyzing Early Stage Financing for Research Commercialization, moderated by Gameli Adzaho, Country Technical Lead at the RISA Fund, and Pathways for Strategic Engagement: Building a Community of Action Around Research Commercialization in Ghana, moderated by Amma Lartey, GRIC Steering Committee Member and CEO of Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh). Each session brought together ecosystem leaders to explore practical solutions for bridging funding gaps and fostering sustained collaboration across research, industry, and policy.

A standout feature of this year’s Forum was the curated Mini-Exhibition, which unearthed many prototypes and technologies from universities, startups, and innovation hubs. Attendees engaged directly with innovators, explored scalable solutions, and initiated partnerships aimed at commercialization. The exhibition underscored GRIC’s commitment to making research visible, viable, and valuable.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, Chair of the GRIC Steering Committee, commended the collective momentum generated by the convening and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration across academia, industry, and government. He called on stakeholders to remain resolute in translating research into scalable solutions.

The GRIC Annual Forum 2025 ended with a call to all stakeholders, researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, funders, and young innovators to join the movement. Whether through partnership, funding, mentorship, or advocacy, your contribution is vital to building a future where Ghana’s research drives inclusive growth and global competitiveness.