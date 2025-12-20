GREPA Installs New Executive Board to Lead Real Estate Sector

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association has formally installed its 2026 to 2028 Executive Board, marking a significant leadership transition and reaffirming the organization’s commitment to ethical compliance, sustainability and global market integration within Ghana’s real estate industry.

The installation ceremony, held December 12 at The Hive in Accra, brought together real estate professionals, regulators, government representatives and industry stakeholders to chart the future direction of the sector. GREPA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victoria Osei Sampah delivered the official charge to the newly installed Executive Board, urging them to lead with integrity, unity and accountability.

According to Sampah, the new executives must uphold strict adherence to GREPA’s Constitution and Bylaws, respect for regulatory frameworks, and strengthen public trust in the real estate profession. She charged them to support professional licensing under the Real Estate Agency Council and work collaboratively with regulators and industry partners to elevate standards across the sector.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the pinning of REALTOR International members, recognizing GREPA members who have attained international REALTOR status. The pinning ceremony symbolized their commitment to global ethical standards, professionalism and best practices in real estate, reinforcing GREPA’s role as a bridge between Ghana’s real estate industry and the global REALTOR community.

Deputy Minister of Works and Housing Gizella Tetteh Agbotui delivered a keynote address calling on industry practitioners to embrace green building practices and sustainability as central pillars of Ghana’s real estate development agenda. She stressed that environmentally responsible construction is essential to protecting Ghana’s urban future and improving long term housing outcomes.

Real Estate Agency Council Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeffrey reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to enforcing the Real Estate Agency Act 2020, Act 1047. He highlighted ongoing collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Centre to enhance transparency, curb unlicensed practice and promote accountability within the sector.

Outgoing GREPA President Odette Nyame Kumi highlighted major achievements during her tenure, including governance reforms, strengthened ethical standards, support for REAC licensing under Act 1047, expanded member engagement, several education programs and conferences. She described the period as focused on building strong institutional foundations to support the Association’s long term credibility and impact.

Speaking on behalf of the newly installed Executive Board, 2026 to 28 President Kofi Adabor Ofori Amanfo pledged to prioritize ethical governance, deepen engagement with regulators and promote sustainable real estate development throughout its tenure. He encouraged members to leverage GREPA’s Multiple Listing Service platforms, which syndicates Ghanaian property listings to international markets through realtor.com.

Amanfo emphasized that access to GREPA’s MLS platforms remains exclusive to registered GREPA members in good standing, reinforcing the Association’s commitment to professionalism, data integrity and international best practices. The platforms expand global visibility and investment opportunities for compliant professionals.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed call for collaboration between the public and private sectors to strengthen Ghana’s real estate market, protect consumers and position the industry for sustainable growth. The leadership transition comes at a critical time as Ghana’s real estate sector faces increasing demand for professional standards and regulatory compliance.

GREPA’s focus on international standards through REALTOR membership and MLS integration positions Ghanaian real estate professionals to compete in global markets while maintaining local relevance. The emphasis on green building aligns with international sustainability goals and Ghana’s climate commitments.

The new Executive Board faces the challenge of balancing rapid industry growth with the need for stronger regulation and consumer protection. Their success will depend on effective collaboration with REAC and other regulatory bodies to enforce professional standards across the sector.