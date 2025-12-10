GREPA Completes Pre-License Real Estate Training Program

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) concluded a four-day pre-license education program in Accra from December 1 to 4, 2025, in partnership with ACME Institute of Real Estate under regulatory oversight from the Real Estate Agency Council.

The training equipped participants with foundational knowledge required for formal licensing and compliance under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020. Topics covered included agency practice fundamentals, ethics, client representation, property documentation, fraud prevention, and regulatory reporting. Participants received orientation on REAC licensing pathways, digital reporting requirements, and brokerage operation standards.

According to Reuters, structured professional education remains critical to consumer confidence in real estate markets globally. The program emphasized technology integration in modern practice, including record keeping, client management, and standardized marketing aligned with international best practices.

A significant component introduced CCIM’s Introduction to Commercial Real Estate course, delivered in Ghana for the first time and among the earliest in-person CCIM sessions on the African continent. The segment covered Net Operating Income, capitalization rates, market cycles, investment risk analysis, commercial lease structures, and tools used by institutional investors worldwide. Modules included cash-flow modeling, income valuation, vacancy analysis, and investment forecasting designed to help professionals evaluate commercial assets.

Victoria Osei Sampah, CEO of GREPA and ACME Institute, emphasized that structured education, consistent monitoring, and adherence to Act 1047 strengthens consumer confidence and reduces property disputes. “This workshop demonstrates our commitment to building a transparent and credible real estate marketplace,” she stated during the closing session.

The final day featured an official REAC presentation led by Bridget Akyaa Gyasi, outlining the Real Estate Agency Act mandate, licensing requirements, inspections, compliance expectations, and reporting obligations. REAC’s roles include licensing brokers and agents, maintaining a central practitioner database, ensuring anti-money laundering compliance, issuing transaction certificates, conducting office inspections, and publishing practitioners in good standing.

The session detailed the licensing process, mandatory professional indemnity coverage, eligibility criteria, and quarterly and annual reporting obligations. Under Sections 49 and 52 of Act 1047, practitioners must submit reports digitally and physically, with penalties for non-compliance.

Patrick Moore, a GREPA board member recently appointed to the National Association of REALTORS board, noted that participant interest levels and analytical appreciation signal immediate growth potential in commercial real estate practice areas.

Registration has opened for January 2026 and March 2026 cohorts, with expanded CCIM modules and regional delivery planned for Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and Cape Coast. Prospective participants can contact ACME Institute at 057 508 5565 or [email protected] for enrollment information.

The program reflects ongoing efforts to professionalize Ghana’s real estate industry through structured training and regulatory compliance frameworks. GREPA acknowledged REAC’s leadership in defining licensing standards while ACME Institute provided curriculum delivery and student facilitation.