Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to Attend 2025 GUBA Awards in Barbados as Special Guest

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, has been announced as a Special Guest at the GUBA Awards 2025, set to take place in Barbados on November 12 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados – Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort.

Mitchell, widely regarded as a leading voice among a new generation of Caribbean leaders, has championed deeper ties between the Caribbean and Africa through shared values, investment collaboration, and cultural exchange. His participation underscores the event’s mission to strengthen diaspora unity and accelerate economic and cultural cooperation between the two regions.

The 2025 GUBA Awards, hosted by the Government of Barbados, marks a historic milestone as the ceremony is held in the Caribbean for the first time. Running from November 9–13, the week-long program will feature the GUBA Trade & Investment Conference, networking sessions, and the main awards gala under the theme: “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Connect. Build. Renew.”

The CEO of GUBA Enterprise is Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE says the initiative aims to deepen Africa-Caribbean relations by fostering business partnerships, highlighting cultural achievements, and advancing shared development priorities. With leaders like Prime Minister Mitchell expected to attend, the event is anticipated to play a key role in reinforcing diplomatic and economic bridges across the Atlantic.

The GUBA Awards recognize global excellence within African and African-diaspora communities and have grown into a powerful platform for honouring leadership, innovation, and social impact.