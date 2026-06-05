Grenada Approves Visa Waiver For Nigerian Travellers

Grenada has approved visa free entry for Nigerian passport holders, its honorary consul in Nigeria said, in a move aimed at boosting trade, tourism and investment between both countries.

Abidemi Sonoiki, Grenada’s Honorary Consul in Nigeria, announced the policy at a briefing with journalists in Lagos on Thursday. He said the waiver, expected to take effect in July, would ease travel for Nigerian investors, business owners, professionals and students exploring opportunities in the Caribbean nation.

Sonoiki said Grenada had already approved free entry and had written to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking a reciprocal arrangement, meaning the full two-way benefit depends on Abuja responding through diplomatic channels.

He framed the move as part of a wider push to connect the two regions. “There is no reason Africa and the Caribbean cannot trade directly,” he said, describing Grenada as a gateway to the Caribbean market and Nigeria as an entry point into Africa.

Sonoiki added that talks were under way to establish direct air links between Nigeria and the Caribbean within six months, a step he said could transform trade, investment and tourism between the regions.

He pointed to opportunities in tourism, aviation, real estate, maritime services, education, agriculture and financial technology, and said the offer extended to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses rather than only large investors. Ties have grown, he said, since Grenada opened its honorary consulate in Lagos in 2022, which led to the creation of the Nigeria Grenada Chamber of Commerce.

Grenada, an eastern Caribbean island known as the Spice Isle, has a population of about 125,000.