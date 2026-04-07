Green Cup Tavern Opens in Tema, Targets Ghana’s Healthy Dining Market

The Green Cup Tavern, a health-conscious, serene, and aesthetic restaurant for healthy meals, has been launched in Tema Community Three.

With the intention to provide and serve customers with quality, healthy, and delicious juices, beverages, and freshly baked pastries, the restaurant is poised to make a bold statement as Ghana’s number one avenue for healthy treats.

Launched with a mesmerizing series of activities, the grand opening was marked by an awareness night that treated patrons to free drinks and a rhythmic live band bash that interspersed the atmosphere.

The grand launch event witnessed sensational moments where customers experienced great taste and live music performance, including captivating activities such as sip and paint sessions whereas movies were shown indoors, among other thrilling events.

In an exclusive interview with guests at the grand opening of The Green Cup Tavern, some of the enthused guests described the place as a “Heaven on Earth” scenario where one could vibe, enjoy undiluted ambience of glee, fulfilment and serenity.

Another elated guest also classified the place as a soulful place where food and drinks consumed fills the body with healthy nutrients needed for human growth and boost longevity.

Interviewing Miss Dzifa, Managing Coordinator of the restaurant underscored the need for customers to choose Green Cup Tavern as their ultimate avenue for healthy treats.

She highlighted that, The Green Cup Tavern welcomes customers to a wide range of teas, coffees and healthy fresh juice that comes with freshly baked pizza and the best shawarma in Ghana made by seasoned international chefs.

According to her, The Green Cup Tavern is opened for bookings such as business meetings, events hosting and is also available for taking orders for all occasions because it is trustable place for healthy bites and sips.

By Green Cup Tavern Communications