Greek Doctors Arrive in Ghana for Free Health Care Mission

A team of nine volunteer doctors and nurses from Greece has arrived in Ghana to provide free medical services to communities across the country from August 28 to September 10, 2025.

The medical mission, organised by the Holy Orthodox Archdiocese of Accra under the blessing of the Patriarchate of Alexandria and All Africa, is being carried out in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Health, the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Greek Consulate in Ghana, and local Orthodox parishes.

The visiting specialists include general practitioners, surgeons, ophthalmologists, internists, and nurses. They brought with them 22 suitcases of donated medicines collected in Greece, which will be distributed freely.

Communities scheduled to benefit include Gomoa Fomena, Tema Newtown, Lapaz, Larteh Akuapem, Akim South, and Akim Breman. Services will include free consultations, pharmaceutical support, preventive examinations, and seminars on hygiene and first aid.

His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel of Accra urged the public to take advantage of the mission, describing it as “a gift of compassion, open to all regardless of race, nationality, or religion.”