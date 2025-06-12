Greater Accra Bar Launches Pro Bono Legal Outreach to Expand Justice Access

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has introduced a free legal services initiative as part of its annual Law Week activities, aiming to bridge the justice gap through technology-driven solutions.

The program, launched on June 11, 2025, in partnership with the Legal Aid Commission, will deploy young lawyers and digital tools to serve marginalized communities.

Regional Bar President Isabel Boaten emphasized the dual purpose of the initiative: providing critical legal assistance while reshaping public trust in the profession. “This effort transcends free services—it’s about redefining lawyers as catalysts for social equity,” she stated. The project aligns with Law Week’s theme of developing “The Future-Fit Lawyer,” which integrates tech innovation, entrepreneurial thinking, and community service into legal practice.

Legal experts highlight the program’s potential to address systemic barriers, particularly for low-income individuals facing bureaucratic or financial hurdles in pursuing justice. The Bar plans to institutionalize the outreach, using it as a model for other regions to replicate.