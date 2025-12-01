Gray Network Holds Youth Leadership Workshop In Sogakope

Sogakope, Volta Region – November 2025 — Gray Network, a Gender and Reproductive Health Advocacy Youth Network based in Ho and Hohoe, has successfully concluded a two-day intensive advocacy and leadership training workshop for 35 young participants, including women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), in Sogakope, South Tongu District.

Funded by the High Commission of Canada to Ghana, Togo, and Sierra Leone, the workshop aimed to strengthen inclusive governance through youth empowerment, leadership development, and civic advocacy. Participants included youth group representatives from Sogakope and Dabala, students from SOGASCO, COMBOTECH, SOTECH, DASTECH, and four visually impaired students from Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC), a model of inclusive education.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Godsway Mensah, Programme Manager of Gray Network, emphasized the importance of equipping young leaders with the confidence and tools to engage in governance and policy advocacy. “This initiative is about building inclusive leadership that reflects the diversity and potential of Ghana’s youth,” he stated.

The workshop featured sessions led by Mr. Mensah, Dr. Enyonam Mansah Gasu (Project Lead), Ms. Favour Okorie, Ms. Philomena Elloh, Ms. Angela Ahadjie, and Mr. Seth Afiagorme, South Tongu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). Topics covered included Stakeholder Engagement and Policy, Youth Civic Engagement Platforms, Advocacy and Social Mobilization, Gender and Disability Inclusion, Effective Communication for Leadership, and Civic Rights and Democratic Participation.

Dr. Gasu called for systemic change to ensure youth and PWDs are actively involved in decision-making processes. “We must create space for all voices—especially those of the visually and hearing impaired—to shape the future of our communities,” she urged.

Mr. Afiagorme encouraged participants to remain committed to their aspirations and to lead with integrity and patriotism. “True leadership begins with selflessness and a commitment to community development,” he said.

Ms. Okorie highlighted the inclusion of visually impaired students as a deliberate effort to foster empathy, collaboration, and mutual respect among participants. “We wanted everyone to see each other as partners in development,” she explained.

This workshop is part of a broader series of capacity-building programmes by Gray Network across its partner districts and municipalities, including Ho, Hohoe, South Tongu, and Central Tongu.