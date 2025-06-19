Grassroots Connections to Determine NPP Flagbearer Contest

Political analyst Elvis Darko has underscored the decisive role of long-standing party loyalty and grassroots networks in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming flagbearer race.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily, the Newscenta editor emphasized that internal party dynamics rather than ministerial achievements will shape the leadership contest.

“This is an internal political election where organizational loyalty matters most,” Darko stated, analyzing the NPP’s selection process. He cited Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s situation as illustrative, noting that while the minister has government experience, his relatively recent entry into Ghanaian politics and limited grassroots engagement may disadvantage him.

Darko explained that the NPP’s delegate-based system rewards candidates with deep party connections. “MPs with strong constituency ties often influence delegate decisions,” he said, highlighting how parliamentary caucus support becomes crucial in such contests. His analysis comes as several prominent NPP figures consider bids to lead the party into the next elections.

The discussion revealed the NPP’s internal selection criteria often prioritize political pedigree over technocratic credentials. Observers note this dynamic creates distinct challenges for candidates whose strengths lie in government performance rather than party-building track records. As the race develops, contenders will need to demonstrate both their policy expertise and their ability to mobilize support across the party’s decentralized structures.