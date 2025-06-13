Grassroots Call for Direction Echoed as Bryan Acheampong Urges NPP Unity

With the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a crossroads following its electoral defeat, the party’s base is increasingly looking for direction, healing, and hope—a sentiment that Abetifi Member of Parliament, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has powerfully echoed in a recent statement calling for unity and disciplined leadership.

Addressing rank-and-file members, Dr. Acheampong acknowledged the mounting frustrations expressed across social media and internal party platforms, noting that disunity only deepens uncertainty among supporters. “We must move beyond the infighting and focus on rebuilding with clarity and purpose,” he said.

His call comes as grassroots members express growing concern over the party’s current state, with some worried that the lack of cohesion is alienating voters and eroding the NPP’s core identity. Dr. Acheampong’s emphasis on constructive dialogue and shared values resonated strongly among those seeking a sense of stability and direction.

“The people at the grassroots need to feel heard, guided, and valued again,” he said, urging leaders to serve as unifiers rather than factions. “We need courage and collaboration—not more division.”

As the NPP prepares for future elections, the call for a credible and united front has grown louder from the base. Dr. Acheampong’s intervention is being seen by many as a timely response to that call, offering hope that a new path forward—built on transparency, inclusion, and purpose—may yet emerge.