Grammy Nominee Akon Arrested Over Suspended License in Georgia

Grammy nominated singer Akon was arrested in Georgia on November 7 after a bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear in court over driving with a suspended license, authorities have confirmed.

The Chamblee Police Department arrested the 52 year old artist, whose legal name is Aliaune Thiam, after automated license plate recognition cameras alerted officers that a vehicle registered to someone with an outstanding warrant was present at Tint World, an automotive styling business on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Akon was booked into DeKalb County Jail just after noon and released approximately six hours later after being transferred to Roswell Police custody.

The arrest stems from a September 10 incident when Roswell police responded to Akon’s Tesla Cybertruck stranded on the roadside with a dead battery. While arranging for a tow truck, the responding officer ran a check on the vehicle’s registration and discovered that Akon’s driver’s license had been suspended since January 2, 2023, due to failure to appear in court. The vehicle was impounded, and Akon received a citation for driving with a suspended license before being released from the scene.

Police reports obtained by local news outlets indicate that during the September traffic stop, officers initially found no active insurance listed for the Cybertruck, though Akon later provided proof of coverage. The report also noted that an illegal vape device was discovered in the vehicle’s center console and was seized for destruction.

Despite receiving the citation in September, Akon failed to appear for the scheduled court hearing, prompting authorities to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. When Chamblee police located him at the automotive business on November 7, the singer complied with officers’ orders and was taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, police searched Akon and found no weapons or contraband on his person, according to the incident report.

Akon was transferred from the DeKalb County Jail to Roswell Police Department custody, where he was processed and released after posting bail the same day. Authorities have not disclosed the bail amount or announced any additional charges beyond the original suspended license violation. His mugshot shows the singer wearing a black hoodie with an expressionless demeanor during booking procedures.

The irony of the situation has not been lost on fans and observers, given that Akon rose to prominence with his 2004 debut single “Locked Up,” which chronicled experiences with the criminal justice system. The Grammy nominated artist, born in the United States to Senegalese parents, achieved commercial success with hits including “Smack That,” “I Wanna Love You,” and “Lonely,” performing on more than a dozen Top 10 singles throughout his career.

Despite the legal situation in Georgia, Akon continued with scheduled international commitments. He performed in New Delhi, India, on November 10, just two days after his arrest, as part of an ongoing tour. The singer lists an address in a gated community in Alpharetta, Georgia, according to police records.

In recent years, Akon has focused extensively on philanthropic and entrepreneurial ventures across Africa, where he spent part of his childhood in Senegal. His Akon Lighting Africa initiative has brought solar energy infrastructure to thousands of communities across the continent, earning him international recognition for development work. The singer also announced plans in 2018 for Akon City, a futuristic smart city in Senegal to be powered by his cryptocurrency Akoin, though construction has progressed more slowly than initially anticipated.

Police records indicate that officials in Roswell are still determining the next legal steps regarding the warrant and court proceedings. Authorities in both Roswell and Smyrna clarified that Akon is not being held in either jurisdiction’s facilities following his brief detention. Representatives for the singer have not responded to media requests for comment on the arrest or the suspended license matter.

The incident highlights how automated license plate recognition technology increasingly assists law enforcement in locating individuals with outstanding warrants. Chamblee police responded to the business location after Flock cameras, a widely deployed automated surveillance system, alerted officers that a vehicle connected to a wanted person was present at the commercial property.

Georgia law treats driving with a suspended license as a misdemeanor offense that can result in fines, additional license suspension periods, and potential jail time for repeat violations. Failure to appear in court after receiving a citation typically results in a bench warrant being issued, allowing police to arrest the individual when located. Court dates for resolving such matters are typically scheduled within weeks of arrest, though specific information about Akon’s next court appearance has not been made public.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to media outlets that the detention occurred and that the artist was released within six hours of booking. No further holds or extradition requests have been filed, suggesting the matter will be resolved in Georgia courts without involvement from other jurisdictions.