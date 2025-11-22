GRA Wins Dual Honours at IPR Excellence Awards

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) reaffirmed its leadership in strategic communication and public engagement by winning two major honours at the recently held Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Annual General Meeting and Excellence Awards.

The authority was recognised for its exceptional contributions to public education and stakeholder engagement, earning the awards for Best PR Campaign of the Year and Best Digital and Social Media Campaign of the Year. The dual victory underscores GRA’s dedication to innovative communication, increased taxpayer engagement and the effective use of digital platforms to promote voluntary compliance and support national development.

The Best Digital Campaign Award recognised GRA’s innovative approaches in digital engagement, including targeted online content, data driven messaging and interactive taxpayer support platforms that greatly increased awareness and participation among various public groups. This feat was spearheaded by the Communication and Public Affairs Department, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Florence Asante.

Receiving the honours on behalf of the authority, Chief Revenue Officer Dzinunya Mawuli from the Public Education, Media Relations and Review Unit praised the Communication and Public Affairs Department and all staff whose dedication and creativity have strengthened GRA’s relationship with the public. She stated that the awards will motivate the team to further enhance its efforts to promote tax compliance and support the government’s revenue mobilisation plan.

The IPR Excellence Awards, the highest recognition for communication practice in Ghana, brought together leading PR institutions and professionals to celebrate innovation, impact and ethical practice. The ceremony, held on Friday, November 15, saw 18 entries competing across 26 categories.

Other notable winners included Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Head at Vivo Energy, who was selected as PR Personality of the Year. The Ministry of Roads and Highways was named Public Sector PR Organisation of the Year, while MTN Ghana took home the Corporate Communications Award and the Crisis and Issues Communication Award.

Vivo Energy was recognised as PR Organisation of the Year and Best Promotional Events Organiser. Leonant Yert was named Most Outstanding Agency, while Karpowership won the Energy and Utilities Award as well as the Community Relations Programme Award. Stratcom Africa took the Best in Environment and Climate Communication Award.

The awards ceremony also saw Professor Kojo Yankah receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah celebrated as the PR Legend of the Year for his meritorious services both at home and abroad. Water Aid, a non governmental organisation, was recognised in the Non Profit Sector category.

In his opening remarks, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, urged communication professionals to use positive messaging to advance national development goals.

The IPR Ghana Excellence Awards continues to serve as the benchmark for excellence in public relations practice across the country, highlighting organisations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance, accountability and innovation in their communication efforts.