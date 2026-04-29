GRA Urges Businesses to Keep Records to Avoid Higher Tax Bills

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is calling on businesses to invest in proper financial record-keeping, warning that poor documentation often results in higher tax assessments than necessary and leaves taxpayers exposed to avoidable penalties and interest charges.

Mr Prosper Kwaku Gozah, Assistant Commissioner and Office Manager of the GRA in Tema, said many businesses operate under the mistaken belief that maintaining accurate financial records will automatically increase their tax burden. He argued that the reverse is frequently true.

When businesses do not keep reliable financial records, he explained, the GRA is compelled to apply its “best judgement” assessment approach, using indirect indicators such as business size, stock volumes, and location to estimate tax liabilities. This method, he said, can produce assessments that are significantly higher than what a business would owe if it could present verified financial data.

“Proper record-keeping serves as a safeguard for taxpayers,” Mr Gozah said, noting that verifiable financial statements allow the GRA to base assessments on actual performance rather than approximations.

He also pointed out that businesses recording losses are eligible for income tax exemptions for a given period, but only where their financial statements are accurate and can withstand scrutiny. Without credible documentation, such relief cannot be granted.

Beyond tax obligations, Mr Gozah highlighted the broader business benefits of sound financial management. Lenders, he noted, rely heavily on credible financial records when assessing loan applications, meaning that poor documentation restricts a business’s ability to access credit and grow.

The GRA has designated 2026 as a year of compliance, with Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong stressing that the authority is committed to building a fair and trusted tax system, deepening transparency in enforcement, and treating taxpayers with respect.

Consistent with that agenda, Mr Gozah described the GRA as a development partner rather than purely an enforcement body. He encouraged businesses facing financial difficulties to engage proactively with the Authority before obligations escalate, noting that instalment payment arrangements are available to compliant taxpayers as a structured path to clearing outstanding liabilities.

He cautioned that businesses that avoid engagement risk accumulating compounding interest, financial penalties, and potential legal action, all of which could disrupt operations and deepen financial strain.

Mr Gozah reiterated that voluntary compliance remains the cornerstone of Ghana’s domestic revenue mobilisation strategy, and that broader participation by the business community is essential to funding public services and sustaining the country’s economic development agenda.