GRA targets GH¢310 billion tax revenue by 2028

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) plans to lift its tax revenue to more than GH¢310 billion by 2028, Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong has said.

He set out the trajectory at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on Thursday, May 28, 2026, with President John Dramani Mahama in attendance. The Authority collected GH¢182 billion in 2025 and is targeting GH¢225 billion in 2026 before pushing past GH¢310 billion two years later.

Sarpong said Ghana’s weak tax compliance culture places an unfair burden on the small pool of businesses that already pay, making reforms and digital enforcement necessary to restore fairness across the system.

He explained that the GRA’s digital transformation, led by the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), is closing long-standing compliance gaps by merging fragmented data and tightening monitoring of taxable activity. Bringing online businesses into the Value Added Tax (VAT) net forms part of that push.

“Technology has finally enabled us to close the gap,” he stated.

The Commissioner-General framed the 2028 ambition as more than doubling Ghana’s revenue take, arguing that stronger domestic mobilisation is vital to economic sovereignty and to reducing reliance on external support. He urged businesses and taxpayers to treat compliance as a shared national duty, insisting sustainable development depends on collective accountability.