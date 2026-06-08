GRA Sets September Deadline for National Tax Overhaul

Ghana’s tax authority is on course for a September 2026 nationwide launch of a unified digital tax platform, following a pilot run in Accra and a staged expansion across the capital region.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) convened a high-level forum in Accra this week, drawing leaders from major trade and industry associations to review the rollout plan for the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) and collect operational feedback before the platform goes national.

ITAS merges tax registration, return filing, payment processing, compliance tracking, and taxpayer support into a single interface. The GRA says businesses will benefit from faster processing, real time payment confirmations, and a single taxpayer profile replacing fragmented records across multiple systems.

The platform completed its first trial at the Kaneshie Taxpayer Service Centre in April 2026. Since then, it has been deployed to additional service centres across Greater Accra as part of a staged expansion.

GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong told participants that business feedback would directly shape how the rollout proceeds, and said stakeholder engagement would continue throughout the transition rather than end after a single session. The forum included representatives from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF).

Sarpong said the GRA also plans to use ITAS to accelerate tax refund processing and shift toward a risk based audit model, concentrating audit resources on higher risk profiles rather than applying blanket checks across all taxpayers.

ITAS anchors the Innovation and Technology Transformation pillar of Sarpong’s six pillar institutional reform agenda, which targets modernised revenue administration and a broader tax base. Ghana’s tax revenue as a share of national output has historically lagged behind the sub-Saharan African average, and analysts say a successful ITAS rollout could lift voluntary compliance and improve data quality across the system at a time when domestic revenue mobilisation is central to the country’s fiscal recovery.