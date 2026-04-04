GRA Says Modified Tax Scheme Is Drawing Informal Businesses Into Compliance

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says its simplified tax programme for small businesses is beginning to yield results, with more operators from the informal sector registering and paying taxes under a reformed framework designed to reduce the barriers that have historically kept them outside the formal tax net.

Speaking at a tax clinic held alongside the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum at the Kwahu Convention Centre, Elsie Appau-Klu, Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General of the GRA and Chair of the Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS) Implementation Committee, said the initiative is built on a straightforward principle: make compliance so simple that small businesses have no reason to stay informal.

“The Modified Taxation Scheme offers a fair, predictable, and convenient way for micro, small, and medium businesses to comply with tax laws,” she said, describing the scheme as designed to be “very efficient, very simple” for operators who have historically struggled with record-keeping, bookkeeping, and other compliance requirements that come with formal business status.

Under the scheme, businesses with annual turnover of between GH¢20,000 and GH¢500,000 pay a flat tax rate of three percent. A business earning GH¢200,000 a year would therefore pay GH¢6,000, while an operator earning GH¢25,000 would contribute GH¢750 annually.

Appau-Klu said the GRA has made digital registration and payment central to the scheme’s accessibility, with business owners now able to register and pay taxes through the shortcode *880#, dedicated mobile applications, and other electronic platforms, removing the need for operators to navigate complex bureaucratic processes in person.

The authority is also offering what Appau-Klu described as a “hand-holding” approach, guiding smaller firms through compliance rather than relying solely on enforcement. The shift in posture, she said, is deliberate and reflects the reality that many small operators lack the capacity to hire professional accounting or tax support.

A major structural change underpinning the broader reform environment is the revision of the value added tax (VAT) registration threshold. The threshold has been raised from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000, a move expected to reduce the compliance burden on micro and small enterprises by exempting more of them from mandatory VAT registration. Appau-Klu noted that businesses falling below that threshold are not required to pay VAT, though they can still voluntarily register under the MTS framework to gain formal recognition as taxpayers.

That formal status carries practical benefits. Compliant businesses can qualify for tax clearance certificates, which strengthen their ability to compete for government contracts and engage in formal commercial transactions that would otherwise be closed to unregistered operators.

Ghana’s tax-to-gross domestic product ratio stood at approximately 13.6 percent in 2025, against a 2026 Ghana Revenue Authority revenue target of GH¢225 billion, roughly GH¢50 billion more than the 2025 target. Appau-Klu said closing the gap between potential and actual revenue collection depends significantly on expanding the taxpayer base beyond its current limits, and that the informal sector represents the largest untapped pool of potential contributors.

She also framed improved tax compliance as a pathway to business growth, arguing that formalisation positions local firms to meet the standards required to access new markets, including export opportunities, that remain out of reach for unregistered operators.

The GRA said it will continue taxpayer education and outreach efforts to ensure that more businesses understand the new system and can participate with minimal friction.